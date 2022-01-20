Illinois Quad-Cities mulling local land bank to spur revitalization

The Illinois Quad-Cities local governments are mapping out steps to create a local land bank, an intergovernmental organization that could purchase, renovate, and sell vacant properties.
Any local government in Rock Island County, including the county itself, would be eligible to participate, with each local government having an appointed volunteer representative.
Advocates of the land bank say it would be an efficient tool to help revamp and connect vacant, tax delinquent properties with new owners to get them operational again, intervening in a cycle of dilapidated properties to get them back on the tax rolls and spur further community investment.
According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, properties that have difficulty finding new buyers often have significant tax liens, which the Land Bank would be able to eliminate through its legal authority to make it a more affordable property to purchase. Often there are also agreements with a buyer to invest in renovations or demolition.
East Moline City Council passed the measure on Tuesday in a narrow 4-3 vote. Larry Toppert, representing the 1st Ward, Rhea Oakes, 5th Ward, and J.R. Rico, 7th Ward, voted no.
Toppert said during the meeting he had a lot of questions about the land bank, and didn’t feel he was given adequate time to review the proposal. He said he’d like to see a group of real estate experts from East Moline do something similar, to keep East Moline’s dollars local.
“I think we should allow East Moline people to take care of East Moline problems,” Toppert said.
The land bank would be one of a handful in Illinois, said East Moline Finance Director Annaka Whiting.
The intergovernmental organization needs at least two member local governments to agree to start it, according to the agreement. Each member would contribute start-up dollars proportional to its population, Whiting said. At three years or sooner, Whiting said, the land bank aims to be self-sustaining by buying and selling properties.
For East Moline, that seed money would be roughly $21,000 each year for three years, Whiting said, but that number could decrease if more local governments in Rock Island County opt in for the partnership or the land bank becomes self-sustaining before the three-year mark.
Jayne O’Brien, representing the 4th ward, said she’d done some work with the land bank and the cty of Moline a few years ago to prepare for one in the Quad-Cities. She and Whiting emphasized that the Illinois Housing Development Authority was prioritizing grant applications made through land banks and similar partnerships, so establishing one could improve the city’s chances of receiving state money to rehab properties.
“It's really an effective and efficient strategy,” O’Brien said. “It's not limiting us that this is all we can do. It's just going to layer resources on top of resources. We're going to be in better alignment for grant applications because the grantors, like it or not, want us to collaborate. They want us to have partners. They want us to leverage resources.”
The agreement would have to be renewed every year, according to the intergovernmental agreement East Moline passed on Tuesday, and local governments can leave the partnership at any time.
In a presentation slide sent to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, East Moline has fewer vacant properties than the county or the cities of Rock Island and Moline. According to the presentation, Rock Island County has 5,219 vacant properties, about 7.94 percent of its units, the city of Rock Island has 1,645, about 9.6% of its building stock, Moline has 1,545 vacant units, or 7.74%, and East Moline has 630 vacancies, about 7.02% of units in the city.
Oakes said she hope the project works, but that she didn’t feel like she got enough precise information, and is concerned East Moline’s dollars would go toward rehabilitating a larger than proportional share of properties in other cities.
“How are we going to make our money back when we don't have very much to work with?" Oakes said. "And the bank has a lot to work with in Rock Island. So how many properties do they need to do a year to make up our money? I protect the money for East Moline, that's my job. That's my responsibility is to oversee it. So, my vote for no, that's because I wasn't given the information of how many it would take to make that money back.
“I truly hope it works,” Oakes added. “Anything that helps the tax base of this community.”
Moline received a $250,000 grant in December 2020 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, that it planned to use for the creation of a land bank.
Other land banks in Illinois include the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, the Cook County Land Bank Authority, Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority, and the Lake County Land Bank Authority.