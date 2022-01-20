Illinois Quad-Cities mulling local land bank to spur revitalization

“It's really an effective and efficient strategy,” O’Brien said. “It's not limiting us that this is all we can do. It's just going to layer resources on top of resources. We're going to be in better alignment for grant applications because the grantors, like it or not, want us to collaborate. They want us to have partners. They want us to leverage resources.”

The agreement would have to be renewed every year, according to the intergovernmental agreement East Moline passed on Tuesday, and local governments can leave the partnership at any time.

In a presentation slide sent to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, East Moline has fewer vacant properties than the county or the cities of Rock Island and Moline. According to the presentation, Rock Island County has 5,219 vacant properties, about 7.94 percent of its units, the city of Rock Island has 1,645, about 9.6% of its building stock, Moline has 1,545 vacant units, or 7.74%, and East Moline has 630 vacancies, about 7.02% of units in the city.

Oakes said she hope the project works, but that she didn’t feel like she got enough precise information, and is concerned East Moline’s dollars would go toward rehabilitating a larger than proportional share of properties in other cities.