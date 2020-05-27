Illinois Quad-Cities set for Friday reopening

There will be some excitement in the air Friday at restaurant/bars like the Steel Plow Burger Company in Moline and Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill in Rock Island for the first time all spring. And it’s not just because it’s warmer outside.
Restaurants and bars with outdoor dining and drinking can begin serving customers on site for the first time since mid-March as Illinois advances to the "Recovery" phase of Governor J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state's economy.
“We’re excited,” said Steel Plow day manager Eden Walz, who says her facility can seat 60 people while keeping each table 6 feet apart on its patio adjacent to the restaurant. “We’ve been anticipating this moment for a long time now.
“We are excited to see our customers' faces again.”
Restaurants and bars have been closed, other than curbside pickup, since mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Outdoor restaurant areas opening are but one of the major steps expected to be taken Friday as Illinois begins to more fully reopen in Phase 3.
It comes as Illinois is one of only two states to meet federal COVID-19 guidelines for reopening, according to a ProPublica analysis. New York is the other.
Janet Hill, chief operating officer with the Rock Island County Health Department, admits there’s definitely a risk of a rise in positive cases of COVID-19 and urged caution.
“It's been 2½ months and we understand that,” Hill said referring to how long many businesses have been closed. “However, we are still urging people to use social distancing, good hand hygiene, even as Phase 3 is upon us.”
Other businesses and entities starting to reopen Friday include:
- Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing.
- Non-essential businesses that should have staff telework if they can and employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for people more vulnerable to COVID-19, Hill said.
- Retail, which will have capacity limits and mandatory face coverings.
- Service counters
- Youth sports like Little League and girls softball teams in areas that have decided they can play.
- Health and fitness centers for personal training and outdoor classes.
- Personal care services such as nails and haircuts and massage but subject to capacity limits and social distancing requirements when possible. Employees need to wear masks and so does the customer, Hill noted.
- Outdoor recreation parks are open but still waiting on guidance on playgrounds.
- Day camps (with certain restrictions and capacity limits and social distancing requirements).
More specific guidelines can be found for each area from the state under: https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/Pages/RestoreILP3.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2SCuTL4M9Ue63sKZP55OgiKPYwrAetzXOBF_c5hnjUEGxdFQTwLS38H78
“It’s going to look a little bit more like normal but people still need to take the precautions that they have been hearing about since the middle of March,” Hill said.
The North Central region of the state got to Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s by meeting the metrics laid out in the reopening plan. Actually, all four Illinois regions — groupings of counties based on IDPH’s emergency medical service districts — achieved the specified benchmarks. Those include a COVID-19 positivity rate below 20% for 14 consecutive days and a stable or declining hospitalization rate.
The Illinois Quad-Citiies and nearby counties are part of a region that spans from just beyond the Western Chicago suburbs all the way to the Mississippi River and from Bloomington-Normal to Wisconsin
The key metrics met included having testing available in the region regardless of symptoms or risk factors.
“We are there. Not probably as much as the state would like,” Hill said. “ We don't have a state run testing facility here in the Quad-Cities, but we do have community health care that has partnered with the state.”
Even as Illinois reopens Friday, Hill wants people to follow the precautions the health department has been saying for some time.
- They should wear a facial covering when in public.
- They should make sure that they wash their hands often and when they can't they should be using use hand sanitizer.
- They should try to keep 6 feet between them and anyone else who is not in their immediate household.
- They should stay home when they are sick.
Hill says she’s like everyone else — excited at the state starting to reopen again.
“I, like everybody else, need a haircut,” she said. “I am looking forward to eating at a restaurant.
“But I am going to take the precautions very seriously. We have worked too hard to backslide, and I do worry about the infection rate rising.”
Besides, we aren’t back to normal yet, she noted. A vaccine is needed for that.
“So Phase 3 is the beginning of looking a little bit like normal,” she said, “but we are still a long ways from being normal.”
— The Capitol News Rebecca Anzel contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
