Illinois Quad-City Catholics released from Sunday Mass obligation
Bovard Studios crew leader Javier Vela, field technician Brandon Hovarka, and field technician Robert Gregory work to remove pieces of the stained glass windows above the choir loft of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Moline.

Catholic Illinois Quad-City residents have been released from their obligation for Sunday Mass.

Bishop Daniel Jenky, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, made the decision Thursday afternoon in response to COVID-19, according to a news release.

“In consultation with Catholic Healthcare in Central Illinois and on the strong urging of several Public Health Boards from our area, I have decided to suspend for the time being the obligation to participate at Sunday Mass,” he said in the news release.

“I strongly urge those over 60 years old not to come to Mass or other religious services, as seniors are particularly vulnerable to catching the coronavirus.”

In addition to Sunday services, Jenky suspended all Catholic educational programs for the next week and cancellation of cathedral and regional confirmations.

