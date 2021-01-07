Illinois reaches millionth case of COVID-19 as vaccine rollout plans continue

At this point, it's too soon to start trying to guess when enough people will be vaccinated to effectively put an end to a pandemic that has killed nearly 360,000 people in the U.S.

"It's all speculation, it just depends on how quickly the vaccine can be produced, whether there are any hiccups in that process, how quickly it can be distributed," Rivers said. "Early on, the federal government was saying it may be available to the general public by spring or perhaps summer; I wouldn't be surprised to see the efforts continue throughout 2021."

Scott County reported 79 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 14,609. Scott County reported no new deaths, with a total of 153. Iowa reported 1,824 new positive cases, bringing its overall total to 291,736 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 4,065 deaths.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined seven other governors — including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers — in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, demanding the federal government begin distributing reserved COVID-19 vaccines to states immediately, stating that "according to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown."