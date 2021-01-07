Illinois reaches millionth case of COVID-19 as vaccine rollout plans continue

As the Quad-Cities reported 164 more positive cases of COVID-19, Illinois surpassed 1,000,000 cases, and vaccination efforts continued to be slowed by lack of supply.
Though both Illinois and Iowa remain in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout — which applies only to healthcare workers and staff and residents of long term care facilities — Ed Rivers, Scott County's health department director, said who will get the vaccination in the second phase, 1B, has not been outlined in Iowa.
"The establishment of priority groups is due to the limited amount of vaccine available," Rivers said. "Advisory councils at the state and federal level are making extremely difficult decisions in order to best protect the healthcare infrastructure that cares for us all and to help reduce the deaths that are disproportionately occurring in long-term care settings.
"This does not mean that the elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, and our many critical workforce sectors will be left out. They are identified as priority groups and we expect them to be vaccinated before the general public."
"We have been advised to expect that the supply of vaccine in Scott County will be very low for the next few months," Rivers said. "Phase 1B will begin when Phase 1A is completed. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Public Health has indicated that all counties in the state will be moving from phase to phase together."
At this point, it's too soon to start trying to guess when enough people will be vaccinated to effectively put an end to a pandemic that has killed nearly 360,000 people in the U.S.
"It's all speculation, it just depends on how quickly the vaccine can be produced, whether there are any hiccups in that process, how quickly it can be distributed," Rivers said. "Early on, the federal government was saying it may be available to the general public by spring or perhaps summer; I wouldn't be surprised to see the efforts continue throughout 2021."
Scott County reported 79 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 14,609. Scott County reported no new deaths, with a total of 153. Iowa reported 1,824 new positive cases, bringing its overall total to 291,736 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 4,065 deaths.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined seven other governors — including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers — in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, demanding the federal government begin distributing reserved COVID-19 vaccines to states immediately, stating that "according to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown."
“Up to now, this vaccine has only been offered to a very specific group of people at very specific location," Pritzker said. "Our states are ready to work alongside the federal government to expand vaccine distribution so that we can protect the wellbeing of all our residents, families, small businesses and our economy.”
With 8,757 new reported positive cases of the coronavirus, Illinois now has more than a million total positive cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,008,045 reported by the state's department of health.
"That's certainly a frightening number that that many people have been infected in our state, although we do have a large population in Illinois so that is certainly not unexpected," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said during the Quad-Cities news conference. "But what is very encouraging to me, and to I think everyone in public health, is that the vaccine is starting to arrive and that really is a light at the end of the tunnel, or the beginning of the end of the pandemic."
Rock Island County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,178. Currently, 43 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Rock Island County, but the health department reported no new deaths, which stand at 274.
Ludwig reiterated that Illinois' Phase 1B would include residents 65 or older, a change from the federal recommendation of 75 and older.
"We’ve said all through our COVID-19 response that information is changing quickly," Ludwig said. "We saw a great example this week. On Tuesday, we shared then-accurate information regarding the state’s phased vaccine plan. On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzer announced changes to the plan. This is what we know now, but it is subject to change."
Along with residents 65 and older, Phase 1B in Illinois will include first responders and those working in education, food and agriculture and manufacturing. It also includes corrections workers and inmates, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and shelters and daycare staff. Illinois has not yet set groups beyond the first two phases but expects Phase 1C to include food-service staff and other essential workers but doesn't know how the Department of Health will define the next group.
Ludwig also reminded people that because the Quad-Cities is a bi-state community, people can receive the vaccine in either the state in which you work or where you live when it is your turn. There will be no out-of pocket cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but other providers may charge an administration fee that could be billed to insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.