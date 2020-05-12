Illinois records highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, Iowa has its second highest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois recorded its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Iowa reported its second highest.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,014 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There are a total of 83,021 confirmed cases in the state, including 3,601 deaths, in 98. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Iowa reported 539 new cases and 18 deaths. It’s the state's second-highest single-day new case total, but Gov. Kim Reynolds noted more than 300 of those cases were confirmed in Nebraska, as part of testing at a meat processing plant, and Iowa was only just notified.

The statewide total increased to 12,912 positive cases. There were 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa on May 5. A total of 289 people have died since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Reynolds said she is taking another day to decide about easing restrictions on businesses in the 22 counties hit hardest by the virus. Scott was one of those counties — it ranks 11th in the state in total cases, behind the likes of Polk, Black Hawk and Muscatine counties.