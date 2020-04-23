Illinois rents 10 refrigerated trailers as COVID-19 morgue contingency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has rented 10 refrigerated semi-truck trailers to store the bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients in case morgues become filled to capacity.

A running total of state COVID-19-related expenditures from the comptroller’s office shows a Tuesday invoice of $29,137.02 for the “rental of 10 refrigerator trailers for COVID-19 response.”

The trailers are “part of the state’s response to expand mortuary capacity,” an Illinois Emergency Management Agency spokesperson said in an email.

“These structures are being retrofitted for medical examiners throughout the state should a need arise,” the spokesperson said.

The state rented the trailers from Cooling Concepts LLC, located in Belleville. A company official said a privacy policy built into all of its contracts prevents it from disclosing information on the matter. The official added that Cooling Concepts “specializes in equipment for food delivery, food storage, and pharmaceutical delivery, and pharmaceutical storage.”