ILLINOIS REOPENS: At tattoo shops, it's all about sanitation

Chelsea “Chewy” Frame straightened a chair in her Moline shop, The Happy Cat Tattoo, and as though it were second nature, immediately snagged a couple pumps of hand sanitizer.

Frame was preparing Friday to tattoo again for the first time in about two months. She was ensuring seats in the shop were at least 6 feet apart, signage with guideline reminders were posted, and hand sanitizer was at the ready.

As Illinois moved to the "Recovery" phase of Governor J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state on Friday, tattoo shops, salons and more began reopening their doors. And at tattoo shops such as The Happy Cat Tattoo and AF Studio, Moline, owners and artists were preparing to slowly but surely return to work.

“I do feel like it’s too soon, but being off and not getting any help yet financially has been a struggle,” Frame said.

Thankfully, appointment deposits, commissions, and with the help of Andrew Guy with Gnar City Custom Printing in Davenport, T-shirt sales have helped to tide the shop over.