ILLINOIS REOPENS: Business is booming at hair salons and barbers

"(Cruz) is a great barber and I love what he does to my hair," Castillo said. "I'm always dedicated to my barber; I've never switched up. Nine years I've been coming to him."

Across town at Studio 23, 2810 Avenue of the Cities, stylist Jessica Suits said the response is the same. The phone continues to ring and appointments are filling up.

"I'm pretty much booked up for the next couple of weeks," Suits said. "I started reach out to people and I had another list of people who asked to get in. I've will have had 7 appointments by the end of today. Usually I could do more, but after each person, we have to clean and sanitize."

Studio 23 also requires face masks to be worn by both clients and stylists.

"It's pretty tough working with the masks on," she said. "We've put up dividers between each station. We have eight stylists on, and that way we can all be here.

"We ask the clients to wait in their cars when they get here and when we're ready, we call them to come in. It's been going pretty well."

