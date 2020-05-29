ILLINOIS REOPENS:Fitness centers to open Monday on limited basis

Fitness Centers: The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline and the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center operated by the city's parks and recreation department both are gearing up for "soft" openings on Monday with slightly different offerings.
The Illinois Phase 3 plan to reopen the state following COVID-19 closures began Friday, and allows for gyms and fitness centers to reopen with restrictions.
Ultimate Fitness, 1628 2nd Ave., Rock Island, also is opening Monday with temporary hours.
The Planet Fitness in King Plaza, Moline, had no sign on its door Friday about reopening, and the phone was not answered. Exercise equipment visible through the window was still closely arranged, with no tape indicating some were not to be used, as happened at the Planet Fitness in Davenport when it reopened.
The Jazzercize studio on 53rd Street, Moline, also remained closed with no sign about reopening.
Here's how things will go Monday at the Moline Y and RIFAC:
The Y: Will offer outside group exercise classes for 10 or fewer people. Members can meet indoors with a personal trainer or to use the equipment that has been spaced out, but only by appointment.
Also open: the Golf Learning Center, Bass Street location (rowing, kayak) and youth sports with a maximum of 10 participants.
Still not available: drop-in child watch, locker rooms for general use, the pools, steam room, sauna, whirlpool and coffee and towel service.
Members will be asked to complete a COVID-19 symptoms questionnaire and use hand sanitizer as they enter and leave.
They also will find: acrylic barriers at the service desk, spacing markers for social distancing, spaced-out equipment, no seating (it's all been removed) and employees wearing face masks unless they are in an office or leading a physical activity.
RIFAC: Will offer outdoor fitness classes in the parking lot and at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and there will be mini sport camps and a modified Adventure Camp of groups of 10 spread out throughout the parks.
Neither the pool nor the building will be open.
Virtual offerings will continue and on June 13, the department will host a free drive-in movie at the Sports Complex.
John Gripp, department director, said "the community response has been amazing" to programs offered so far. "This time has clearly demonstrated how important parks are to our community. We have seen a huge uptick in usage."
