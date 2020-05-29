ILLINOIS REOPENS:Fitness centers to open Monday on limited basis

The Y: Will offer outside group exercise classes for 10 or fewer people. Members can meet indoors with a personal trainer or to use the equipment that has been spaced out, but only by appointment.

Also open: the Golf Learning Center, Bass Street location (rowing, kayak) and youth sports with a maximum of 10 participants.

Still not available: drop-in child watch, locker rooms for general use, the pools, steam room, sauna, whirlpool and coffee and towel service.

Members will be asked to complete a COVID-19 symptoms questionnaire and use hand sanitizer as they enter and leave.

They also will find: acrylic barriers at the service desk, spacing markers for social distancing, spaced-out equipment, no seating (it's all been removed) and employees wearing face masks unless they are in an office or leading a physical activity.

RIFAC: Will offer outdoor fitness classes in the parking lot and at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and there will be mini sport camps and a modified Adventure Camp of groups of 10 spread out throughout the parks.

Neither the pool nor the building will be open.