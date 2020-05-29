ILLINOIS REOPENS: 'It's nice to have the door open again'

Diaz said Inspiredesign didn’t break any records during those weeks, but her business stayed afloat.

During the shutdown, she made bracelets comprised of leather and colored stones which she marketed to her customers online as “pandemic bracelets,” Diaz said. The first batch sold out within four hours.

Diaz said she also created a dropoff system for customers who needed repairs on jewelry.

Carmen Fuentes, of Carmen's Jewelry, was cleaning the windows of her shop Friday afternoon. She opened at lunchtime and had also seen a couple of customers.

Funtes said she stayed closed during most of the shutdown. In recent weeks she started doing some repair work by appointment.

The shop is doing OK financially despite the closure, but she has missed her customers, she said.

“I hope they missed me too,” Fuentes said.

The customers of the three businesses will see some differences from normal operations when they visit in the coming weeks because the coronavirus still looms.

Diaz installed a wood and plexiglass barrier on her counters to help maintain separation between her customers and employees.