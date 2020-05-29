ILLINOIS REOPENS: Youth sports slowly start up again, but coaches say they are in 'limbo'

QC Hitmen is the home of a total of 27 baseball and softball teams. The facility in Rock Island will not host tournaments, but teams will travel where play is allowed.

“I call it limbo right now,” Rangle said. “I think we’ll know more when we get to Phase 4 of the opening and we can have slightly larger gatherings.”

Kelli and Doug Bowman are in a different kind of limbo because of COVID-19 regulations. They can’t find a place for the Rock Island Football Club to practice.

Because of Illinois regulations, the club can’t get on the Rock Island School District fields it usually uses. And city parks have said no because of the rules.

“No one has been mean or treated us badly — it’s just the way things are right now,” said Kelli, who is the club’s president. “Everyone is in limbo until Phase 4. We typically have 90 to 125 kids in the program, and we just haven’t been able to do tryouts or have practices because we simply can’t find the space.”

Doug coaches the club and said kids are “devastated” because of the loss of the sport in their lives.

”I think there are ways we can practice safely,” Doug said. “We can respect what is a very communicable disease and still find ways to get kids out and with their teammates.”

