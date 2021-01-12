Illinois Rep. Halpin will not vote for Madigan as House speaker

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said Tuesday that he will not support Democrat Mike Madigan as speaker of the House when lawmakers vote Wednesday for a new majority leader.

"I don't intend to vote for him as speaker tomorrow," Halpin said Tuesday. "We still have a couple candidates looking for our support. We'll caucus today as House Democrats. I look forward to supporting a candidate that will support downstate interests and make sure they understand the importance of a place like the Quad-Cities."

Madigan, the longest-serving speaker in the country, suspended his campaign for speaker Monday. Distrust has grown in Madigan after he came under investigation in a federal bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison, the state's largest utility company. ComEd admitted in July to seeking to influence the speaker in passing legislation that would favor the company in exchange for jobs for Madigan's allies. Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

In November, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin called for Madigan to step down.

