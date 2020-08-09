Illinois reports 1,382 more virus cases

The state of Illinois has reported 1,382 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with eight additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 194,080 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,636 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 41,354 new tests, with a total of 3,073,988 performed during the pandemic.

Those new test results gave the state a one-day positivity rate of 3.34%, significantly lower than Saturday’s 4.56% rate. The seven-day positivity rate in the state is now at 4.11%, slightly lower than the 4.17% mark reached Saturday.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois saw numbers in all metrics slightly decline from Saturday, with 114 patients currently on ventilators, the lowest number since that metric became publicly available in April. A total of 322 patients are currently in intensive care units, while 1,488 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in all.