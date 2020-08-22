Illinois reports 2,356 new virus cases

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.
The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%.
There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said.
Other data released Saturday:
IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in IllinoisThe age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 yearsWithin the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 specimens for a total of 3,649,685As of last night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 843 new positive coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, IDPH reported 55,496 positive cases, 43,353 recoveries and 1,030 deaths since the pandemic began.
IDPH data shows 591,013 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. There were 5,204 lab results received in the previous day, with 553 positive cases. Additional positive cases from previous days add to the overall total. One of 5 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 1 of 57 have tested positive.
IDPH reports Plymouth, Henry, Carroll and Des Moines counties have a greater than 15% positivity rate over the last 14 days, triggering consideration for public schools to switch to 100% online learning.
IDPH data shows 268 Iowans currently hospitalized with coronavirus, down from 293 the previous day. There are 79 patients in intensive care, down from 81 the previous day. There are 34 patients on ventilators in the state, up from 32 the previous day. There were 33 patients admitted in the last 24 hours, down from 43 the previous day.
IDPH reported approximately 3,100 available inpatient beds, with 465 ICU beds and 799 ventilators available.
