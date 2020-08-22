Illinois reports 2,356 new virus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%.

There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said.

Other data released Saturday:

IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in IllinoisThe age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 yearsWithin the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 specimens for a total of 3,649,685As of last night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 843 new positive coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, IDPH reported 55,496 positive cases, 43,353 recoveries and 1,030 deaths since the pandemic began.