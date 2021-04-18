Illinois reports more than 8 million vaccines administered

Illinois health officials on Sunday said that more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

Illinois’ Department of Public Health reported on Sunday that the seven-day average of daily shots is just over 125,000. The news comes as the state added 2,666 new confirmed and probable cases of corona virus disease and logged 10 additional deaths.

Illinois has reported 21,663 deaths from COVID-19 with more than 1.3 million infections overall.

Starting Monday, all Chicago residents age 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines. More than 1 million residents in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 389,215 positive COVID-tests since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 322 from Saturday’s number. However, those numbers represent multiple tests on individuals and any false positives.