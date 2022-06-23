Illinois residents look for gas relief as prices continue to rise

Illinois residents are making the quick trip across the border to fill their tanks up in Iowa as gas prices rise.

On Thursday, there was nearly a 45-cent difference between the states.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular tank of gas in Illinois is about $5.47. In Moline and Rock Island, the average price is around $5.15 for regular and $5.69 for diesel. In Iowa, a regular tank of gas is about $4.70 and $5.50 for diesel.

A little help for Illinois residents may be on the way. Beginning July 1, the State of Illinois will suspend the motor fuel tax through December 21. Illinois' suspended fuel tax comes as President Joe Biden this week called for a federal pause on the gas tax. His proposal would freeze 18-cents on regular gas and 24-cents on diesel fuel

“These are not normal times,” Biden said during a news conference. “Do it now. Do it today — your customers, the American people, they need relief now.”

Mike Thrasher, an Illinois resident who travels around the Quad-Cities for work, said he often stops in Iowa to fill up on gas before heading back over the border.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time I go out of my way to get gas in Iowa,” Thrasher said.

But Thrasher said the temporary relief can only do so much when gas in Illinois is already over five dollars.

Gas stations will be required to post a sticker at every pump sharing the message to alert drivers that the state's motor fuel tax will not increase by about two cents per gallon for the next six months, as it was previously scheduled under state law.

The language requiring the sticker to be posted was written in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget that goes into effect on July 1.

Milan resident and owner of Kar Mart, Bob Morgan, said that unless he is over in Iowa, he will continue to get gas in Illinois rather than go out of his way.

As a car lot owner, he also said that given the increase in gas prices, he has yet to see an increase in people buying fuel-efficient cars.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would suspend the federal gas tax for three months. The legislation would freeze 18-cents on regular gas and 24-cents on diesel fuel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0