Illinois restaurants and bars open up

The bars downtown were busy, with workers wearing masks and people being respectful of each other’s space, he added.

Marc Nesseler was dining with his wife, Kathleen, who picked up the tab for the two and gave a very generous tip to the waiter, Joe Lopez.

“We had a couple of great burgers, and I had my card already to pay and she had a box to go,” Nesseler said. “He brings the meal by and she says, ‘I got this,’ and I said, ‘Oh, good,’ because I didn’t want to have to pay.

“So she gets her wallet out and pulls out a $100 bill, and Joe looked like he was tearing up,” Nesseler said.

“I asked Kathleen if she was sure and she said, ‘This place has been opened for what seems like forever and he needed this,’ and she’s right.”

At 402 1st Ave. in Silvis is Lolita’s. The restaurant has a parking lot, but owners Dee Dee and Abraham Abarca have not put up any tables.

Abraham said that a good portion of their business was carryout anyway, and it would be too much trouble to set up tables outside. So far, there hasn’t been a need.

“It’s been very busy,” Dee Dee said, taking just a moment to say something before answering a phone that did not seem to stop ringing.