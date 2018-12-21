Try 1 month for 99¢

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday the suspension of non-emergency construction and the reopening of lanes, where possible, through the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption.

A similar break from construction also will occur at the start of the new year.

Non-emergency work will be suspended from 3 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. It will be suspended again from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The following lane closures will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will stay in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

District 1

City of Chicago

• Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.

• Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.

Cook County

• Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 20 (Lake Street) between Horizon/Monarch Drive and Red Oak Drive; lane reductions continue.

• South Boulevard between Harlem Avenue and Marion Street in Oak Park; closed.

• Plum Grove Road between Wiley and Golf roads in Schaumburg; closed.

• Euclid Avenue between Rohlwing Road and Salt Creek in Rolling Meadows; lane reductions continue.

• Outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.

• Outbound Eisenhower from Halsted to Racine streets; lane reductions continue.

• The following expressway ramps will remain closed:

o Outbound Eisenhower exit to Morgan Street

o Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Monroe Street

o Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to inbound Congress Parkway

o Outbound Dan Ryan exit to Taylor Street

o Inbound Dan Ryan exit to inbound Congress Parkway

o Outbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Madison Street

Kane County

• Farnsworth Avenue over Indian Creek in Aurora; lane reductions continue.

Lake County

• Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

o Northbound U.S. 41 exit to Illinois 132; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 120 between U.S. 41 and O’Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

o Eastbound Illinois 120 exit ramp to Greenleaf Street; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 137 (Greenwood Avenue) over the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 12 north of Illinois 134 in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.

• Southbound Illinois 59 at U.S. 12 in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, Union Pacific Railroad and Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue.

McHenry County

• Main Street over Crystal Creek in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

• Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

Will County

• U.S. 52 at River Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

• 167th Street at Gougar Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue.

District 2

No closures reported.

District 3

Kankakee County

• North Street over Interstate 57 in Bradley; closed.

Livingston County

• Interstate 55 north of Chenoa; lane reductions continue.

District 4

Henry County

• Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals in Henry County.

Mercer County

• Illinois 17 east of New Boston; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Peoria County

• Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Stark County

• Illinois 17 in Toulon; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

District 5

No closures reported.

District 6

Pike County

• Illinois 106 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Lawrence County

• Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted.

District 8

St. Clair County

• Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue.

• Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.

District 9

Alexander County

• Interstate 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson County

• Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

• Illinois 37 6.3 miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

Saline County

• Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

White County

• Illinois 141 2 miles west of New Haven; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

• Illinois 1 in Crossville; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.

