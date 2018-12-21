The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday the suspension of non-emergency construction and the reopening of lanes, where possible, through the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption.
A similar break from construction also will occur at the start of the new year.
Non-emergency work will be suspended from 3 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. It will be suspended again from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1.
The following lane closures will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will stay in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.
District 1
City of Chicago
• Monroe Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.
• Van Buren Street between Halsted Street and Des Plaines Avenue; closed.
Cook County
• Illinois 59 (Sutton Road) from north of West Bartlett Road to south of Illinois 19 (Irving Park Road); lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 20 (Lake Street) between Horizon/Monarch Drive and Red Oak Drive; lane reductions continue.
• South Boulevard between Harlem Avenue and Marion Street in Oak Park; closed.
• Plum Grove Road between Wiley and Golf roads in Schaumburg; closed.
• Euclid Avenue between Rohlwing Road and Salt Creek in Rolling Meadows; lane reductions continue.
• Outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) from Wells to Halsted streets; lane reductions continue.
• Outbound Eisenhower from Halsted to Racine streets; lane reductions continue.
• The following expressway ramps will remain closed:
o Outbound Eisenhower exit to Morgan Street
o Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Monroe Street
o Inbound Kennedy Expressway exit to inbound Congress Parkway
o Outbound Dan Ryan exit to Taylor Street
o Inbound Dan Ryan exit to inbound Congress Parkway
o Outbound Kennedy Expressway exit to Madison Street
Kane County
• Farnsworth Avenue over Indian Creek in Aurora; lane reductions continue.
Lake County
• Forest Avenue over the Ravine Ditch in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.
o Northbound U.S. 41 exit to Illinois 132; lane reductions continue.
• Illinois 120 between U.S. 41 and O’Plaine Road in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.
o Eastbound Illinois 120 exit ramp to Greenleaf Street; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 137 (Greenwood Avenue) over the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.
• U.S. 12 north of Illinois 134 in Fox Lake; lane reductions continue.
• Southbound Illinois 59 at U.S. 12 in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.
• Illinois 120 over U.S. 41, Union Pacific Railroad and Old Skokie Road in Park City; lane reductions continue.
McHenry County
• Main Street over Crystal Creek in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.
• Deerpass Road at Kishwaukee River in Marengo; closed to through traffic, detour posted.
Will County
• U.S. 52 at River Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.
• 167th Street at Gougar Road in Lockport; lane reductions continue.
District 2
No closures reported.
District 3
Kankakee County
• North Street over Interstate 57 in Bradley; closed.
Livingston County
• Interstate 55 north of Chenoa; lane reductions continue.
District 4
Henry County
• Illinois 78 south of Kewanee; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals in Henry County.
Mercer County
• Illinois 17 east of New Boston; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.
Peoria County
• Interstate 474 between Airport Road and the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
Stark County
• Illinois 17 in Toulon; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.
District 5
No closures reported.
District 6
Pike County
• Illinois 106 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.
District 7
Lawrence County
• Illinois 1 north of Lawrenceville; closed, detour posted.
District 8
St. Clair County
• Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue.
• Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.
District 9
Alexander County
• Interstate 57 at milepost 1; lane reductions continue.
Jefferson County
• Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.
• Illinois 37 6.3 miles north of Illinois 154; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.
Saline County
• Illinois 34 through Galatia; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.
White County
• Illinois 141 2 miles west of New Haven; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.
• Illinois 1 in Crossville; lane reductions continue, one-way traffic controlled by signals.