Illinois Secretary of State announces library grants that includes East Moline Library
Illinois Secretary of State announces library grants that includes East Moline Library

  • Updated
  • 0
110619-mda-nws-tbk-016.jpg

TBK Bank donated its 12,000-plus-square-foot facility in downtown East Moline to the East Moline Public Library.

 TODD MIZENER

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Thursday $18 million in construction grants for four Illinois libraries.

The East Moline Library was awarded $2,653,119 that will be used for the conversion of an existing bank building into a new library.

The Galesburg Public Library was awarded $15,373,257 to be used toward a new 68,000-square-foot library building.

The East Dubuque Library District was awarded $433,172 that will be used to pay for a $1,106,555 addition and a major renovation of all public spaces.

The Winchester Public Library will receive $188,252 to be used for an addition to the existing 111-year-old historic Carnegie library building.

“Our public libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and they provide the best information resources available to the public,” White said in a news release issued Thursday.

The grants provide for permanent capital improvements to public libraries and are funded through the Public Library Construction Act Grant Program, a $45 billion capital plan passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed by the governor in 2019.

The amount awarded to each library is a percentage of the total cost of the project and is determined by a formula established in the legislation. Remaining project costs are a local responsibility

