Senators for the Illinois Quad-Cities want to build on economic growth to attract new residents.

"We have everything here in the state of Illinois to be one of the greatest states in the nation," Rep. Sen. Neil Anderson said Friday. "River, rail, roads — we are the hub for the United States. We have a lot of opportunity."

Held at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK in downtown Moline, the Quad Cities Chamber hosted the state senate legislative forum Friday. Democratic Sen. Mike Halpin and Republican Senators Neil Anderson and Win Stoller were asked about their goals.

All three honed in on the importance of economic growth.

A new face representing a portion of Rock Island County, Stoller previously represented a majority of central Illinois around the Peoria area. Since redistricting, he now represents a portion of Northern Rock Island County, Bureau, Marshall, Henry, Lee, Stark, and Whiteside counties.

Addressing workforce needs

Halpin said that addressing workforce needs could be accomplished by finding more ways to work with Illinois colleges.

The workforce and higher education, he said, are tied together, and legislators can find ways to creatively work with higher education institutions to find solutions to worker gaps.

"We are putting together different methods to create lists of which positions and which fields are most needed in the state," he said.

In order to properly address workforce needs, Stoller said, the state must find ways to "attract talent from all over the place to come and work here."

About that high-speed rail

One of the the hottest questions of the morning: When will Moline get the "choo-choo" to Chicago?

A passenger rail project that has been in the works for more than a decade was first delayed during the state's budget crisis and then-Gov. Bruce Rauner froze new projects. It then was revived when the state allocated $225 million in addition to the $177 million Illinois received in federal funds from 2010.

But negotiations between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the railroad company have stalled the progress on the Moline train.

"This is an area where democrats, republicans, state, federal, and local officials have all been behind," Halpin said. "There's just one common denominator that has not been supportive of the effort (referring to the railroad)."

Education

In Gov. JB Pritzker's fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, $2.47 billion would be infused into addressing higher education needs — a $219 million increase from the 2023 budget. It includes a $100 million boost for the Monetary Award Program, known as MAP grants.

The proposed increase would appropriate a total of $701 million for MAP.

Halpin said the increase in MAP grants can help boost enrollment and provide more opportunity for low-income students to afford college.

It also proposes a $19.4 million increase for community colleges, an $80.5 million increase for public universities, and a $2.8 million increase to the Minority Teachers Scholarship Program to recruit and retain minority teachers.

But even with the increases in higher education, the state is barely getting back to where it was before the budget impasse from 2015 to 2017, Halpin said.

With years of deferred maintenance and operations costs that piled up during the budget impasse, they only got more expensive. In a perfect world, he said, the state would steadily increase as the needs increase.

"This is a great investment, but what I hope it does is gets us into a place where we're a little bit more caught up and we can start doing things on a gradual and more reliable basis," said Halpin.

But continuing education beyond high school isn't on the list for some individuals.

Anderson, who also serves as a firefighter and paramedic for the Moline Fire Department, said the state must also focus on investing in trade, skilled-labor jobs. Not everyone, he said, wishes to continue their education after high school.

Since the state passed the Clean Energy Job Act in 2021, which overhaul's the energy industry with a focus on carbon reduction, the state has a huge opportunity to attract and retain new businesses, Anderson said.

The fiscal year 2024 budget proposes investing more than $18 million in workforce training at community colleges for current and emerging job industries.

The big picture

With Democrats having a super majority in both the Senate and House, Anderson said it can be difficult for the minority, especially when they are not consulted on legislation. It's important, he said, to consider legislation in a bipartisan manner.

Everyone is going to have different views, he said, whether they are across the aisle or on the same side. But everyone shares the same end goal in wanting what is best for the state and its constituents.

When going about the job, Stoller said, he thinks of the people.

"I think in terms of my district — the people I have encountered, the businesses and business owners, the small towns, the mayor, and all these people that are working so hard," he said. "I think that's reason enough to say we need to invest back into our state."