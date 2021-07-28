 Skip to main content
Illinois State Capitol, Secretary of State offices, and driver services facilities reinstitute mask policy
Jesse White speaking

FILE: Secretary of State Jesse White speaks during the Governor’s Day Picnic on Aug. 14, 2019 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. 

 Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois

With a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require all employees and customers to wear a mask beginning Aug. 2, according to a news release from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

White said that it is imperative for the facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.

Reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers will help achieve this goal, White said.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.

Many transactions can be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Quad-City Times​

