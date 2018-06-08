Illinois State police are withholding the identity of a driver killed about 7:35 p.m. Friday in a crash in Henry County pending notification of family members.
According to a news release from Illinois State Police, the victim was driving a 2007 silver Mazda 5 westbound about three miles east of Geneseo on Interstate 80 near Milepost 22 when the vehicle left the roadway, over-corrected and lost control.
The Mazda entered the median, where it rolled over several times. The driver, who was the only occupant, was taken from the scene by an ambulance, then died at a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Henry County Sheriff's Department, Geneseo police and fire crews and EMS responded to the scene.
