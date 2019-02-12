Interstate 74 south of the Big X is nearly impassable due to drifting and blowing snow, said Illinois State Police Lt. Dyan Talbot of District 7, East Moline.
The Big X is at the intersection of interstates 74 and 280 with Interstate 80 south of Colona.
Talbot said the wind and snow is making the interstate extremely slick and has reduced visibility in some places to virtually zero.
The wind gusts are strong enough to cause vehicles to lose control and leave the roadway, she said.
"These conditions are occurring on all north-south roads," Talbot said.
Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes of travel and travel with caution by decreasing speed, increasing distances between vehicles and to drive with headlights on.