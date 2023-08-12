A year ago, Todd Conway, 56, would not have thought he could compete in a competition as rigorous and demanding as the 36th Annual Tugfest held Saturday in Port Byron, Illinois, and LeClaire, Iowa.

Conway had undergone quintuple bypass surgery.

But on Saturday, Conway was out there with his son, Garrett, and 18 others tugging for team Signature Big Timbers, the team’s first year in the competition. They were battling IBEW on the Iowa side of the river.

The Signature Big Timber team was put together by the company’s owner Bill Brockmann.

As he sipped a cold beer after the competition, Todd Conway, smiled and said, “This is amazing. If I’d been asked last year if I would be doing this I would have said, ‘No, not at all.’ But here we are. Bill asked me and my son to come out and tug.

“The doctors got me all cleaned out and here we are,” he said. Did he tell his doc what was afoot? “No. I wasn’t going to do that. I’ll ask for forgiveness later.”

Signature Big Timbers tugged 77 feet 11 inches to IBEW’s 70 feet 1 inch. A win the first time tugging.

Each team tugs for three minutes, which may not seem like much, but in reality, it’s a three brutal minutes.

“I’d say extreme endurance and pain,” Brockman, 48, said. “We’ve been living in Port Byron for seven years and we’ve always wanted to be a part of this. There was an opening for a sponsorship and we jumped on it.”

Garrett Conway, 19, said the intensity of the competition “is unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

“It’s the most intense stuff I’ve ever done, the competing, the training, and I love it,” Garrett Conway said.

When Todd Conway told his wife Lisa what he and Garrett were going to be doing, “I thought they were crazy,” she said. “I thought they were nuts.”

After quintuple bypass surgery, Lisa Conway said that for her husband, “this is a huge milestone for him. He was super tickled to be asked. And they trained. It’s amazing how hard they trained.”

One of the team’s tuggers designed a giant tower with cables and the team worked on it a couple times a week, Brockmann said.

Vincent Pershing, of Hampton, Illinois, and a friend of the Conways, said he tries to attend the Tugfest each year. It is amazing, he said, how much strength and endurance it takes.

“If you’ve ever done three minutes of max exertion, it takes a lot out of you,” he said. “I don’t think most people realize what it is.”

Pershing said he may be in the Tugfest next year instead of watching.

Looking around at the crowd, he added, “This is everything that makes the Midwest special all wrapped up into one event.”

This year's Tugfest featured a barge with a crane keeping the rope out of the water to eliminate the current from favoring one side of the river.

AJ Washburn, 39, and Toby Washburn 47, are part of the Larson Pump team. It was AJ’s seventh Tugfest while it was Toby’s 17th time tugging.

“This started off in 1987 with just a bunch of guys sitting around and drinking beer and saying, ‘Hey, let’s have a tug-of-war across the Mississippi River,’” Toby Washburn said. “This all started over a conversation and a few beers.”

The intensity and being part of the team is what brings Larson Pump together, along with winning. Larson Pump has only lost twice in the 30 or more years Larson Pump has fielded a team.

“It’s three minutes,” Toby Washburn said. “It’s the longest three minutes of the year, every year.

“We look forward to doing it, and then you dread doing it, and then you look forward to doing it again next year,” he said. “It’s everything you’ve got for three minutes. If you can stand up when you’re done you didn’t give it your all.”

AJ Washburn said they all train in their own way.

“For me, it’s the weight room,” he said. “It’s a hobby of mine. But a lot of guys have jobs that keep them in shape.”

Many of the people tugging on all the teams are farmers, truck drivers, laborers, or hold a job that demands physical strength.

Eric Bos, 47, a member of Larson Pump, was tugging for the first time. Panting and physically drained, he said, “It was tough,” he said, adding that he trained for the Tugfest “feeding cows and farming.”

At age 71, Vern McKeag is the oldest member of the Larson Pump team and the only man who has competed in every Tugfest. He is not only physically powerful for his age, he is stronger than most men half his age with a powerful handshake. "I farmed and drove a semi hauling grain," McKeag said of this strength.

“Age is just a number,” he said, as he walked around congratulating his teammates on another win as they defeated Van Pelt Drywall & Plaster Supply 84 feet 9 inches to 58 feet 8 inches.

“There were five McKeag’s on this year’s team,” he said. Asked why he continued to compete at age 71, McKeag said, “Why do guys like to play golf? Why do guys like to play softball? I like to tug. It’s fun. It’s in the heart.”

Toby Washburn said that Larson Pump “is a bunch of guys that don’t give up. They guys go and go and go.

“I’m proud to be a part of Larson Pump,” he said. “It makes me proud to be a true American. That’s what it’s all about.”

Illinois won this year's competition 8-3.