Illinois unemployment rates up over a year ago

SPRINGFIELD — The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in August, with five metro areas at record low payrolls for that month, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas and to record highs for the month of August in two metros.
The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“With the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan in place, we are working hard to keep people safe while restoring confidence in and strengthening our economy,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “IDES is continuing to work tirelessly to support working families by connecting them to job training and workforce matching programs and ensuring benefits get to those impacted by this pandemic.”
The number of non-farm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total non-farm jobs were down in Peoria (-11.0%, -19,000), Elgin (-9.7%, -25,300) and Decatur (-8.4%, -4,300). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down -7.6% (-291,600). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares August 2020 with August 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 10.9 percent in August 2020 and the highest August unemployment rate since 1983, when it was 11.3 percent.
Metropolitan Area
August 2020*
August 2019**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
7.2%
3.8%
3.4
Carbondale-Marion
8.5%
4.2%
4.3
Champaign-Urbana
7.4%
3.9%
3.5
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
12.6%
3.8%
8.8
Danville
9.3%
5.5%
3.8
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
8.1%
4.1%
4.0
Decatur
11.2%
5.4%
5.8
Elgin
9.5%
4.1%
5.4
Kankakee
8.9%
4.6%
4.3
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
8.3%
3.9%
4.4
Peoria
9.6%
4.6%
5.0
Rockford
11.3%
5.9%
5.4
Springfield
8.5%
4.0%
4.5
St. Louis (IL-Section)
8.6%
4.1%
4.5
Illinois Statewide
10.9%
4.0%
6.9
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.