Illinois WalkAway inviting Democrats to join GOP

Illinois WalkAway Foundation is inviting Democrats to "walk away" from the party and join Republicans during a mixer event Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bier Stube's Blackhawk Room by the outdoor Biergarten, 1423 5th Ave., Moline.

Social distancing will be practiced and attendees are asked to wear masks.

According to WalkAway, the group is dedicated to bringing Americans together to walk away from intolerance and societal discord; to leave identity politics behind; and to walk toward unity, civility, respect, and the American ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all.

WalkAway is a grassroots movement, founded by former liberal Brandon Straka. According to its website, the WalkAway Foundation is "dedicated to pushing back on the radical Left," and will "no longer tolerate the destruction of property and lives, the villainization of law enforcement and the weaponization of tragedies."

Speakers from Quad-City area will share their WalkAway stories. For more information, contact Evan Kasal, Walkaway Illinois State Leader at 312-919-9771 or Drue Mielke at 309-235-7493 or by email at Drue@DrueMielke.com.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.