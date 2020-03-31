Illinois: We need medical backup

An emergency call is being activated by Illinois health officials, looking for medical professionals to staff at least one "alternate-care site" being set up in advance of the COVID-19 peak outbreak period.

A text alert sent Tuesday morning seeks volunteer doctors, nurses and others to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak at a planned pop-up hospital in Chicago.

A "COVID-19 Call for Support" specifically identifies McCormick Center, Chicago, as the alternate-care site. Others could follow.

Called "Illinois Helps," the emergency system is looking for staffing to accommodate 500 beds per 12-hour shift at the Chicago location.

So far, health officials in Rock Island County have not yet identified their preferred site for a pop-up hospital to handle potential overflow patients from existing Quad-City hospitals.

Those interested and qualified to volunteer for the Chicago call-up are asked to visit IllinoisHelps.net to register.

The website indicates that the emergency system has been activated in response to the COVID crisis and outlines current specific needs.