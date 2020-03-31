Illinois: We need medical backup

An emergency call is being activated by Illinois health officials, looking for medical professionals to staff at least one "alternate-care site" being set up in advance of the COVID-19 peak outbreak period.
A text alert sent Tuesday morning seeks volunteer doctors, nurses and others to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak at a planned pop-up hospital in Chicago.
A "COVID-19 Call for Support" specifically identifies McCormick Center, Chicago, as the alternate-care site. Others could follow.
Called "Illinois Helps," the emergency system is looking for staffing to accommodate 500 beds per 12-hour shift at the Chicago location.
So far, health officials in Rock Island County have not yet identified their preferred site for a pop-up hospital to handle potential overflow patients from existing Quad-City hospitals.
Those interested and qualified to volunteer for the Chicago call-up are asked to visit IllinoisHelps.net to register.
The website indicates that the emergency system has been activated in response to the COVID crisis and outlines current specific needs.
Those who apply will undergo licensing and background checks. Compensation, insurance, travel costs and other associated details are being sorted out currently by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, or IEMA, according to the website.
Though other, non-medical volunteers may be called upon later, the emergency activation currently seeks only medical professionals, including about three dozen registered nurses.
Officials at the Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday that the activation is a good reminder for people locally who may wish to volunteer. In the Quad-Cities, individuals may sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps by visiting richd.org and clicking on the Emergency Preparedness section.
