'I'm just grateful there are people like that out there': Bettendorf man receives new bike from Quad Cities Bike Club

It was during this conversation that Stewart revealed his reason for walking — the bike he usually used as transportation to work had broken. Gears on one of the wheels had broke, and as it was the second set he had put on, he said it was a sign to retire it.

That happened in late July, and in the almost two months since Stewart has walked to his job at Sivyer Steel Castings — a three-mile round trip. Usually Stewart would go and buy another bike, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other personal challenges made that money needed elsewhere.

"It rode for two years so I can't be mad at it," Stewart said. "It did its job, and maybe in two years I'll be ready for another one."

The club regularly receives bikes donated by people cleaning out garages and basements or who are getting too old to ride, Storm said, and Stewart's bike was one of those donations. They also donate bikes to the Scott County Sheriff's Department and other organizations.

Storm went to Sivyer after meeting Stewart to learn more about who he was, she said, and the idea to gift him a bike went from there.

"He was totally shocked and really excited," Storm said. "He said he could ride with his grandson again."