'I'm missing him more than ever': Louisa County one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Iowa

When Griffyn Fruits remembers the past year, she thinks about COVID-19. And fear.
Fruits, 24, moved from Muscatine to Columbus Junction roughly 18 months ago and took a job at the Casey's General Store just outside of town along U.S. Route 61.
"The beginning was the worst — when everything just started. No one knew who would get it," Fruits said while sitting outside Casey's on a break.
Columbus Junction has a population of roughly 1,900, but it's one of the two largest cities in Louisa County. The county isn't big, either. It's 11,169 souls place its population 67th out of Iowa's 99 counties.
The pandemic hit Louisa County hard. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,280 people have tested positive for the virus since last March — that's 11.4% of the county's population. Add to those numbers the fact 41 deaths in the county are linked to COVID-19 —a rate of 3.2% when compared to the number of residents who tested positive.
For comparison, Scott County's population is 15 times that of Louisa County — checking in at roughly 173,000. In Scott County, 18,299 residents tested positive for the virus, 10.5% of the population. And 210 deaths are linked to the virus — 1.14% of those who tested positive.
Columbus Junction is the home of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced at a May 5, 2020, news conference that 221 employees at that pork processing plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Associated Press later learned just days before that news conference that Tyson officials told Iowa workplace safety regulators during an inspection that 522 plant employees were infected to their knowledge, documents obtained through the open records law show.
A dozen of the plant’s roughly 1,300 workers were believed to have been hospitalized by then, and two died after contracting the virus, Tyson officials told the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
In Columbus Junction and nearby Wapello you don't have to look hard to find someone who dealt with the virus in personal terms.
COVID-19 made one of Fruits' friends mildly sick, and customer after customer describe how workers at the Tyson plant were getting sick. Then "two or three" employees at Casey's became ill. They recovered.
"Casey's tries really hard to keep us safe and keep things clean," Fruits said. "Right from the start, we wore masks and asked customers to wear them. That became the worst part — people not wearing masks, refusing to put them on. You'd think that they hadn't heard about what was going on in this county."
'I'm missing him more now than ever'
Everyone called James Hill by the nickname "Pete." He died at the age of 72 of COVID-19-related causes April 17, 2020.
"Pete was named after his father — James Hill," said Carol Hill, Pete's wife of 40 years. "Well, the story goes that when Pete was a little-biddy guy one of his uncles came to visit, looked at Pete and said, 'That kid looks like a Pete to me.' So the name just stuck.
"Come to think of it, though, it seems like everybody in Wapello has a nickname. I've always noticed that."
Pete and Carol met in Muscatine, when they worked at what was then a Monsanto plant. They moved to Wapello and back into the home where Pete was born and raised.
"Pete ended up delivering papers for the Wapello Republican," Carol said while she chopped celery in the kitchen of that family home. She thinks her husband contracted the virus while on his route.
"He'd stop in gas stations, and he had his favorite ice cream shop," Carol explained. "He went into the shop and the lady there told him not to touch anything because a customer who was sick and coughing all over had just been in. The lady said that customer was on the way to Iowa City for a COVID-19 test."
Carol said life was not easy without Pete.
"It's hard to be alone in this old house. Pete was my fix-it man," she said. "And it's lonely. It gets more and more lonely each day. People come around a lot at first, but after a while you spend more and more time alone.
"Spring is coming and we always gardened together. We were supposed to be getting the garden ready."
A community pulled together
The office of the Columbus Gazette is a long, narrow space on Columbus Junction's Main Street nestled between a restaurant called Antojitos Carmer and a clothing boutique called Emily's Fashion.
The Gazette has been in print for 137 years. Tammy Virzi's family bought the weekly independent paper, and she's been its editor for the past six years.
The nearby Tyson pork processing plant brought people from different parts of the world to the small community. Those people brought diversity and economic hope.
Main Street in Columbus Junction is the home of Rey De Reyes Mexican Grocery & Taquerice, a spot simply called Asian Grocery, another Asian grocery called Five Star in the space that once housed Paul Revere's Pizza, Santa Ana's Restaurant and a 24-hour laundromat where the walls are dominated by an iconic portrait of Che Guevara and another of Chris Hemsworth as Thor.
"Tyson brought people from Mexico and a Burmese population, and you just have to walk down Main Street to know the impact," Virzi said. "But COVID brought plenty of struggles for all these small businesses. I've been really worried, and I'm very relieved to see things opening up again."
Virzi said the worst part of the pandemic was "at the beginning."
"Kids were out of school, and all the school activities were canceled," she said. "People might not realize how important school activities are in a community this size.
"But we pulled together. We had an outdoor graduation and there was a private prom for the kids. We all did the best we could. I just hope we are near some kind of end to the pandemic. It's what all of us are hoping for."