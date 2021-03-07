'I'm missing him more than ever': Louisa County one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Iowa

"Pete was named after his father — James Hill," said Carol Hill, Pete's wife of 40 years. "Well, the story goes that when Pete was a little-biddy guy one of his uncles came to visit, looked at Pete and said, 'That kid looks like a Pete to me.' So the name just stuck.

"Come to think of it, though, it seems like everybody in Wapello has a nickname. I've always noticed that."

Pete and Carol met in Muscatine, when they worked at what was then a Monsanto plant. They moved to Wapello and back into the home where Pete was born and raised.

"Pete ended up delivering papers for the Wapello Republican," Carol said while she chopped celery in the kitchen of that family home. She thinks her husband contracted the virus while on his route.

"He'd stop in gas stations, and he had his favorite ice cream shop," Carol explained. "He went into the shop and the lady there told him not to touch anything because a customer who was sick and coughing all over had just been in. The lady said that customer was on the way to Iowa City for a COVID-19 test."

Carol said life was not easy without Pete.