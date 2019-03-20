A free film titled "Our Immigration Experience Past and Present: Family and Community," followed by audience discussion, will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the Butterworth Center Library, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The one-hour film will highlight the significant positions and functions that immigrant families have played in developing steadfast citizens and stable, productive communities.
Following the film, a discussion covering the historical contributions and notable influence of immigrants to American life will be led by Adam Kaul, of Augustana College.
For more information, go to butterworthcenter.com, or call 309-743-2701.
The film is being presented in a partnership among Butterworth, the Moline Public Library and community organizations.