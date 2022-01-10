ImpactLife joins emergency blood network

The area's largest blood collection and distribution center announced Monday it joined an effort to create a blood supply at the ready for disasters across the country.
ImpactLife joined the the Blood Readiness Corps, or BERC, in the effort to prepare for any emergencies throughout the region that leads to demand for blood transfusions or blood products. BERC is a unique, first-time effort that creates a network of community blood centers to share blood supply in a time of crisis.
"This is exciting news," said Dr. Michael Spears, a pathologist at UnityPoint Health-Trinity. "Regional blood centers partnering together to reinforce one another will be a great help at times when blood is greatly needed."
Mike Rasso, ImpactLife's director of sales and inventory, said ImpactLife entered talks to join BERC in November of last year.
"In the COVID-19 pandemic, blood centers have seen greater uncertainty and scarcity in the blood supply," Rasso said in a news release. "While we have worked to avoid blood shortages in our region, we know the demand for blood can spike at any time. Joining BERC gives us confidence that sources are readily available for specific situations as defined by the BERC program."
Formerly the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, ImpactLife provides blood products and donation services to 126 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife collects blood at 20 fixed site donor centers and at more than 5,000 mobile blood drives held each year.
Spear stressed the need for volunteers to donate blood. ImpactLife Vice President of Donor Relations and Marketing Amanda Hess agreed.
"Having a consistently strong and stable calendar of blood donations and blood drives is the best way to ensure ImpactLife can meet the BERC on-call schedule requirements," Hess said. "Joining BERC is a proactive step to help us plan for emergency needs. But as our region’s primary blood supplier, we retain our commitment to the ongoing needs of local hospitals first."