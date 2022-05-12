ImpactLife names new chief medical officer; Dr. Louis Katz will move to emeritus status

Dr. Louis Katz, long-time chief medical officer of ImpactLife is transitioning to emeritus status effective July 1.

Dr. Daniela Hermelin will replace him, the blood center announced Thursday.

Hermelin is an assistant professor of pathology at St. Louis University School of Medicine and the medical director of Transfusion Services at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, according to a news release. She also serves as the social media editor for Transfusion Medicine Reviews and is an associate editor of The Blood Bank Guy Essentials Podcast and Transfusion News.

“We are very fortunate to introduce Dr. Daniela Hermelin as our new Chief Medical Officer,” said Mike Parejko, president and CEO of ImpactLife. “She is a highly regarded specialist in transfusion medicine who brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles with Saint Louis University and SSM Health. I have great confidence in her ability to succeed Dr. Louis Katz in this critical leadership role."

Katz began his career in medicine as an infectious disease specialist and deeply involved in the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients from the onset of the pandemic in the early 1980s. He was named chief medical officer of what was then known as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in 1983. He is medical director for Scott County Department of Public Health -- a role he will continue, county health officials said.

He also is an adjunct clinical professor of Infectious Diseases at University of Iowa Healthcare, chief medical officer for America’s Blood Centers, and medical director of The Project (a regional HIV/AIDS service organization).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.