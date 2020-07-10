In 1915, Davenport hosted a great race between an Indy race car and a monoplane. Here's what happened next.

Onlookers said Niles never deviated from the course, and at times flew so slow as to almost touch Petersen. Niles flew directly over The Grey Racer for the greater part of the first five miles eventually falling behind near the tenth lap when there were signs of trouble — an occasional misfire and smoke from the engine. After the race Niles said the plane's motor was a bit out of order.

“A ring is missing from one of the pistons," he said, adding the part had been ordered from the manufacturer but, “it was in France.”

By lap 20, Petersen was ahead by nearly half a mile, but days of hot, dry weather had turned the track into a dust bowl. Petersen took to the outer edge of the track to see through the rising dust. Speedy Walters, Petersen's mechanic, sat in the car, operating the engine's manual oil pump while leaning out, trying to see through the dust to yell directions to Petersen.

By the 26th mile, Petersen lapped Niles gaining a full mile. For the remainder of the race, the pair stuck close together with Petersen finishing the 50 miles in 52 minutes and 20 seconds, over a minute ahead of Niles.