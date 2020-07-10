In 1915, Davenport hosted a great race between an Indy race car and a monoplane. Here's what happened next.

It was billed in Quad-City newspapers as a great “Dual of Speed” at the Davenport Mile Track, now the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds: An epic race between land and sky.
On a warm sunny Sunday afternoon, July 11, 1915, a French-made Moisant monoplane banked out of the third turn sliding to the outside over the track. As pilot Charles Niles, 26, looked across his wing he could see the starting tower to the left and the signalman beginning to wave the flag, according to news accounts of the time. Twenty feet below, through the open frame of the plane, he could see his rival, Davenport resident Peter C. Petersen, 39, driving his Pope-Hartford car, dubbed The Grey Racer. Peterson was picking up speed, and they were even as they crossed the starting line, beginning the greatest and possibly only true race between land and sky.
Nearly 3,500 people paid 50 cents admission to watch the 50-mile race. Local police and the 25 uniformed members of 49th Iowa Volunteer Infantry, Co. B. were overwhelmed when an additional 400 spectators swarmed the gate and got into the park without paying to watch the competition that promised $4,000 to the winner, according to the Rock Island Argus.
Niles was trained by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss in 1913, served for a year in the Spanish-American War doing reconnaissance and earned some notoriety as the first pilot to fly around the Statue of Liberty. Petersen was a highly regarded local racer who, a year earlier had been the secondary driver and mechanic for Howdy Wilcox in the 1914 Indianapolis 500. The pair finished 22nd after The Grey Racer went out in lap 67 with valve problems. Petersen bought the car after the Indy race, brought in back to Davenport and continued competing.
Onlookers said Niles never deviated from the course, and at times flew so slow as to almost touch Petersen. Niles flew directly over The Grey Racer for the greater part of the first five miles eventually falling behind near the tenth lap when there were signs of trouble — an occasional misfire and smoke from the engine. After the race Niles said the plane's motor was a bit out of order.
“A ring is missing from one of the pistons," he said, adding the part had been ordered from the manufacturer but, “it was in France.”
By lap 20, Petersen was ahead by nearly half a mile, but days of hot, dry weather had turned the track into a dust bowl. Petersen took to the outer edge of the track to see through the rising dust. Speedy Walters, Petersen's mechanic, sat in the car, operating the engine's manual oil pump while leaning out, trying to see through the dust to yell directions to Petersen.
By the 26th mile, Petersen lapped Niles gaining a full mile. For the remainder of the race, the pair stuck close together with Petersen finishing the 50 miles in 52 minutes and 20 seconds, over a minute ahead of Niles.
According to the Davenport Democrat and Leader, Petersen won, but claimed “That Niles he cheated me.” In an interview, he said Niles cut across the infield instead of taking the full curve of the track. It was determined Niles had stayed above the track and it only "appeared" he had crossed the infield because Petersen had taken the outer edge of the track on several lap, news reports said.
After cooling the plane's engine for an hour, Niles performed aerial stunts for the crowd, looping the loop, flying upside down and rolling over, wing over wing.
On June 26, 1916, while performing at Oshkosh, Wisconsin fairgrounds, a wing on Niles' plane collapsed and the plane crashed. Niles died the next day.
Peter C. Petersen Sr. went on to established a car dealership in Davenport and continued racing in the Midwest part-time. He served as 5th Ward alderman on the Davenport City Council from 1948 to 1953 and died at the age of 92 in 1968.
