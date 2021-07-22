In a split vote, Bettendorf zoning commission recommends approving Dolan Homes development

Every seat and City Hall parking spot was filled for Wednesday night's Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
After lengthy discussion, the commission voted 4-2 to recommend approving a subdivision plan in Bettendorf near Lincoln and Kimberly roads that neighbors have protested and questioned at public meetings.
The developer, Dolan Homes, is proposing 26 single-family attached homes geared toward seniors on 5.49 acres of land that is currently a wooded ravine-like area.
Neighbors spoke to commission members about their concerns for most of the three-and-a-half-hour meeting.
The concerns and questions ranged from convoluted traffic at the intersection of Lincoln and Kimberly roads, whether existing storm water drainage and erosion residents currently experienced would worsen with more homes, lost trees and wildlife, and that the character of the denser homes wouldn’t match the larger-lotted neighborhood.
The chair of the commission, Roy Wennlund said attendance likely was a record during his tenure.
City staff, commissioners, and the developer answered questions and concerns throughout the meeting. Last week, city staff issued a letter to the commission recommending the preliminary plat be approved because it fit into the city’s Comprehensive Plan which plans out land use for the next 5-10 years, and had met code specifications including for storm drainage and lot size.
The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission is a recommending body. Bettendorf City Council will make the final decision.
Dolan Homes originally put forward a plan straddling the Davenport and Bettendorf border that extended Crestline Drive with 39 homes. Kevin Dolan said after Davenport asked he revise lot lines, it reduced the number of homes in Davenport and made the Davenport part of the project no longer “economically viable.”
Several residents queried about storm water drainage. One resident said water rushed through their property to the ravine below.
City Engineer Brent Morlok said storm water drainage should actually improve, according to the plan, because storm sewers would pull in storm water, keep it in a wet-bottom detention pond, and release the water at a slower rate than it is released currently.
Commissioner Scott Stoltenberg cited that reasoning when he issued his ‘yes’ vote.
“I'll back up from what a gentleman from earlier said: ‘win, win, and another win’ for the number of people out here. Each one of you is going to have a different win….” said Stoltenberg. “For those at [Manor] – we see this with numerous developments, where you have a new development that comes in. It takes care of your water problem... I anticipate this probably to be the same.... For those of you that are going to probably lose your nice view — You're going to win, in the sense that you're probably going to get some sort of retaining wall, or other method that the builders are going to use that's going to stabilize your backyards or streets, so you may lose one but may win another.”
Brent Rouse, who lives in a property that is right next to the proposed entrance to the subdivision, said the 160 feet from the stoplight on Kimberly already is backed up so he has to wait to turn onto his property.
Morlok said there would be stop signs at the north and south sides of the new T intersection so traffic coming on Lincoln wouldn’t be backed into the curved intersection.
But, Rouse said, there is still another sharp turn in the road that doesn’t have a stop sign yet that cars could potentially be backed to.
Sean Liddell presented the city's comprehensive plan, which provides a general map of areas at risk that development should be avoided on. When zoomed in, it appears some of the development is in a red, avoid development area.
Community Development Director Mark Hunt said the map wasn't meant to be a site-specific map, and that staff conducted a site analysis, and the Army Corps of Engineers didn't require a permit because it wasn't a jurisdictional wetlands.
The two dissenting votes, Lynn Gibson and Janessa Ormsby, expressed that while they trusted expert staff opinion, they said concerns about traffic were valid, and didn’t feel like damage to homes or storm water drainage had been adequately addressed in the meeting.
“The traffic concerns are really valid, we can't, we can't touch the emotion of this…,” Gibson said. “And I understand the structures would help the drainage and fix some of these problems, but we're adding more impermeable structures at the same time we're adding this, and I have complete and utter confidence in Brent if he says it will work, but as planned, just now, I don't have full faith and confidence in this.”
Some residents stormed out of the council chambers, and the chair gaveled a few times to bring quiet after a few people had outbursts.
First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser attended the meeting and said he would wait until receiving more communication from the commission and city staff before reaching a final decision.
He said he’ll take into consideration how the development fits into the character of the neighborhood, and said sometimes with infill lot developments like this, “it's hard to fit a square peg in a round hole.”
Other similar developments, like one considered at the same meeting, don’t get the same attention.
“They're packed in there just as dense as this one, but there was nobody here to complain,” he said. “There was no discussion, and it passed, but it's going into a cornfield.”
Ultimately, he said, he would probably side with his constituents.
“This is my ward, I'm going to have to respect the citizens, especially in my ward. I'll probably vote 'no',” he said.