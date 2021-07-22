In a split vote, Bettendorf zoning commission recommends approving Dolan Homes development

“I'll back up from what a gentleman from earlier said: ‘win, win, and another win’ for the number of people out here. Each one of you is going to have a different win….” said Stoltenberg. “For those at [Manor] – we see this with numerous developments, where you have a new development that comes in. It takes care of your water problem... I anticipate this probably to be the same.... For those of you that are going to probably lose your nice view — You're going to win, in the sense that you're probably going to get some sort of retaining wall, or other method that the builders are going to use that's going to stabilize your backyards or streets, so you may lose one but may win another.”