In campaign for U.S. senate, Franken aims to appeal to Iowans with message to 'stop the divisiveness' in Washington

U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken faces headwinds to unseating seven-term incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has coasted to reelection before.

But Franken, a retired Navy admiral and rural Sioux County native, in an interview with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus on Thursday during a swing through eastern Iowa, said he's confident about his chances in the race and that his message to Iowans will resonate as the candidates enter the final two month stretch until Nov. 8.

The most recent poll — a July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll — shows Grassley with a healthy lead, but not as huge as past years.

Franken stopped by Davenport Thursday for a private fundraiser and attended a Quad-Cities River Bandits baseball game.

Franken told the Times/Dispatch-Argus his top priorities are to "stop the divisiveness" in Washington D.C., bring his international military experience to America's foreign affairs decisions, create a citizenship path for DACA recipients, and reverse consolidation in the agriculture industry to promote growth in rural Iowa.

He also supports codifying Roe v. Wade, restricting high-power firearms, and ending the filibuster.

"I put people first. And that has been my mantra going along," Franken said. "And I think that's that's most compelling to Iowans. We would like to stop the divisiveness. We would like something more promising. We would like an Iowa that lives up to its reputation of being this progressive thinking business-friendly, wage-friendly, educationally focused, multifaceted state where its citizens truly had a quality of life that there was something to brag about."

Franken completed a 99-county tour, something Grassley has made a point to do each year, this summer. Franken said his strategy is to meet people and raise his name recognition -- an internal Change Research poll put Grassley's name recognition at 99% and Franken's name recognition at 71%.

In the last couple weeks, the two campaigns have gone up with television and digital campaign ads. Grassley's campaign took aim at Franken for comments about rural Iowa.

"When I say that there's a sense of forlornness in rural Iowa, and a lack of opportunities to go forward, suddenly, I don't like Iowa. Where the hell did that come from?" Franken said when asked about Grassley's ads. "You've got to recognize the problem to address the problem. This is common sense."

And talking about New Hartford, Grassley's hometown, Franken said: "If you drive down the main street, there are more closed stores than open. I don't hate his hometown. I love his hometown. I want it to do better. I want it to be that bedroom community to Waterloo, that has its own ecosystem of an economy."

In a statement, Grassley campaign spokesperson Michaela Sundermann wrote "the senator we need is the senator we've got."

“His statement that rural Iowans, especially women, 'who just look void,' is not a remark about the economy. Mike Franken has a documented record of smearing Iowa and disrespecting our communities. Iowans deserve to know exactly what he thinks of them and that's what our campaign is doing."

As a U.S. senator, Franken said he would prioritize immigration reform, especially granting citizenship for undocumented young people who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"We've got to make, I think, citizens all out of our DACA youth," Franken said.

Franken pointed to record low numbers of immigrants and foreign workers who entered the country under the Trump administration and because of the COVID-19 pandemic contributing to businesses having difficulty finding workers.

"Every place I go, from a dock worker in Decorah to a seamstress in Shenandoah, everyone needs workers. And not sometimes just a couple in small town Iowa, but sometimes hundreds," Franken said.

Franken also criticized Grassley for taking an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. He referenced Biden's speech decrying Trumpism in politics.

"I'm going to a ballgame tonight. If this was the Republicans against the Democrats, the Republicans would always say they won," Franken said Thursday. "Everything's a ball, everything's a strike. Everything's only my way. It's their new way. We don't have room for them in the country anymore. We need a new revised, more standardized Republican Party and not the MAGA Republicans. And unfortunately, Chuck Grassley has joined the ranks."

On student loan debt relief, Franken called the Biden administration's recent announcement it would forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loans a "temporary Band-Aid placed on exorbitant costs of education today."

He added he's "not a fan of wiping that away" when asked whether he supported future federal student loan relief.

When asked about federal subsidies for carbon pipelines, such as one that is set to travel through several eastern Iowa counties, Franken said first, that the pipelines and eminent domains are a state issue, but he believed Iowa could be at the forefront of creating renewable energy.

The University of Virginia - Arlington Center for Politics Sabato's Crystal Ball rates the race as "safe Republican," nonpartisan Cook Political report and FiveThirtyEight likewise rate the race "solid R."

Voters can see Franken and Grassley debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 on Iowa PBS.

