In civil lawsuit, new details emerge of LeClaire boat crash that killed two people

Family members of the couple who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
Anita Pinc, 52, died at the scene of the Aug. 16, 2020 crash. Her fiance, Craig Verbeke, 61, died from his injuries several days later. Their dog also was killed.
In May, James Thiel was charged with two felony and two misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the crash. He was assisting a 15-year-old youth in the operation of a 35-foot, triple-motor Triton, owned by Thiel Truck Center, of Pleasant Valley, the Scott County Attorney said when charging Thiel.
He is accused of unintentionally contributing to the deaths of Verbeke and Pinc by, "aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner" in an area of high boating traffic.
Verbeke's four children and his parents and Pinc's parents have filed civil suits against Thiel, the unnamed minor operating the boat and Thiel Truck Center as owner of the boat that crashed into the couple's 19-foot Bayliner.
Both families also name Ethan Mahler, of LeClaire, as the operator of a third boat, who reportedly was racing with Thiel's boat just before or at the time of the crash.
The lawsuits accuse Thiel, the juvenile and Mahler of negligence and Thiel Truck Center of vicarious liability as owner of the 35-foot vessel.
The suits contain dozens of documents that were part of the crash investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR.
Among the details described in the documents is an account by witnesses that James Thiel appeared to have been thrown upon impact from his boat into the boat operated by Verbeke. Several witnesses estimated the speed of Thiel and Mahler's boats at 60 mph at the time of the crash, and at least one witness said the boats nearly collided with each other before encountering Verbeke's vessel near the LeClaire shoreline.
The Thiel boat had a maximum capacity of 12 passengers, but 13 were onboard that day, including nine children. Two of the children were 6 years old.
A witness told DNR investigators she was on a boat that rushed to the crash scene. When she asked a female on Thiel's boat what happened, the woman reportedly replied, "Mind your own (expletive) business."
Another witness said she could smell alcohol on James Thiel's breath from at least six feet away. He refused a blood-alcohol test, the reports show. Verbeke's blood was tested, and the results show his blood-alcohol content was .102, which is over the .08 legal standard for operating a motor vehicle.
At least one DNR officer's report listed the causes of the crash as carelessness, alcohol, excessive speed, operator inexperience, improper lookout and failure to yield.
While Thiel's boat is indicated in reports as traveling at "high speed," Verbeke's vessel was at "cruising" speed.
The witnesses supplied the following accounts:
• A couple was on the river when they saw the boats operated by Thiel and Mahler, "acting crazy," crossing each other's paths and running too close to shore.
The boats were "either racing each other or upset with each other" and, at one point, "almost T-boned each other." As the vessels "flew by," Mahler's boat nearly crashed into the Twilight riverboat, which was moored nearby, they said.
They believed Thiel was thrown into Verbeke's boat, because his clothes were dry, and he appeared to be confused about what had occurred.
The witnesses said they remarked to each other prior to the crash, "Who would drive like that with kids on board?"
• A passenger on the couple's boat said he saw no movement from Verbeke or Pinc. He thought it was "strange" that the children on Thiel's boat were quickly moved to another vessel immediately after the crash.
• A man and woman were sitting on a bench on the riverfront, just downstream of the Twilight riverboat, when the woman saw Thiel and Mahler's boats, which "were clearly racing," she said.
She first thought the operator of the Thiel boat must have known the occupants of Verbeke's boat and were driving toward them at a high rate of speed to "mess with them" by throwing waves at their boat.
The man speculated the minor driver of the Thiel boat didn't see Verbeke, because the bow of the boat was so high out of the water. He also estimated the Thiel and Mahler boats were traveling at about 60 mph and also said Mahler's boat was too close to the Twilight.
• A passenger on another boat in the area said Mahler passed their boat, throwing a wake that appeared to result in Verbeke losing "some control" of his vessel.
After the crash, the witness told the DNR, he "saw a man pop up in the back of the Bayliner (Verbeke's boat). He appeared confused and shocked."
He also estimated the Thiel and Mahler boats were doing about 60 mph and said he didn't think Verbeke should have been crossing the river in front of boat traffic.
• A witness who was on shore told the DNR he saw Thiel's boat strike the rear and left side of Verbeke's boat. Though the larger boat did not "launch," he said, it went over Verbeke's boat.
• Brooke and Spencer Jewell were passengers on Thiel's boat, and Brooke Jewell sustained a neck injury in the crash and said she could not remember the collision, according to DNR reports.
Spencer Jewell, listed as a sales leader on the Thiel Truck Center website, said he was sober on the day of the crash, but everyone else had done "normal day drinking stuff," according to his statement to the DNR.
He said the bow of the Triton was always in the air, and it was hard to see over it. After the crash, he said, the minor asked, "Where did that boat come from?"
• A woman passenger on another vessel said she saw Thiel and Mahler's boats "racing around" and "speeding." She said there were a lot of waves on the river, and Verbeke appeared to be trying to maneuver his boat in the waves.
The boat in which she was riding rushed to the scene after the collision, and she saw Thiel on Verbeke's boat, appearing to be "in a daze or in shock." Children on the boat were "screaming and crying hysterically," she said.
When she asked what happened, she said, a woman on Thiel's boat replied, "Mind your own (expletive) business," which she said surprised her, because they were there to help.
On shore, the witness said, she could smell alcohol on Thiel's breath from about six feet away. He said he'd been thrown from his boat, she said.
The woman also noted the bow of the Thiel boat was high in the air, and she said she believed the "little boy" driving the boat could not see Verbeke's vessel.
• A man and woman from LeClaire had stopped at the riverfront on their motorcycle and saw the two boats coming downriver. Both said the Thiel and Mahler boats were "flying" downriver, and the man said the vessels were traveling "faster than most boats travel on the river."
As late as May of 2021, nine months after the crash, an attorney for the DNR refused to release information about the possible role of a third boat — now identified as Ethan Mahler's boat — in the crash or to identify him as the owner/operator.
"Regarding the name of another vessel operator, DNR releases the names of individuals involved in vessel accidents as part of the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding an incident," an attorney for the DNR wrote in response to a request for information about the third boat. "Based on information currently available to the Department, a third vessel was not directly involved in the incident. Accordingly, the Department is holding the third vessel operator's name confidential as a witness to the incident."
The two lawsuits, citing negligence on the part of the defendants, seek compensation for their losses resulting from the deaths of Pinc and Verbeke. Damages are not specified in dollar amounts.