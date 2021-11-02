In civil lawsuit, new details emerge of LeClaire boat crash that killed two people

He said the bow of the Triton was always in the air, and it was hard to see over it. After the crash, he said, the minor asked, "Where did that boat come from?"

• A woman passenger on another vessel said she saw Thiel and Mahler's boats "racing around" and "speeding." She said there were a lot of waves on the river, and Verbeke appeared to be trying to maneuver his boat in the waves.

The boat in which she was riding rushed to the scene after the collision, and she saw Thiel on Verbeke's boat, appearing to be "in a daze or in shock." Children on the boat were "screaming and crying hysterically," she said.

When she asked what happened, she said, a woman on Thiel's boat replied, "Mind your own (expletive) business," which she said surprised her, because they were there to help.

On shore, the witness said, she could smell alcohol on Thiel's breath from about six feet away. He said he'd been thrown from his boat, she said.

The woman also noted the bow of the Thiel boat was high in the air, and she said she believed the "little boy" driving the boat could not see Verbeke's vessel.