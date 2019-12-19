In Davenport, Elizabeth Warren is 'the right woman at the right time'

DAVENPORT — A moderator has just asked Elizabeth Warren to respond to economists who think her gargantuan, trillion-dollar tax on wealth will stifle economic growth.

“They’re just wrong!” exclaims Warren, before launching into her vision of a country with universal early childhood education.

Warren, the 70-year-old senator from Massachusetts, is on stage at the Democratic presidential debate, in Los Angeles.

More than 1,800 miles away, the crowd sitting on the patio of Circle Tap in Davenport is breaking into laughter and applause.

At the Warren debate watch party in Davenport, caucus-goers who want “big structural change” nibble on beef burgers, beer and “big structural cookies” with chocolate chips.

The crowd of three dozen in attendance Thursday night included lifelong Quad-Citians mixed with campaign volunteers from across the country. It was female-majority, with a median age north of 50.

“She’s a smart woman, and I think she could do a good job,” explained Bonita Miller, who’s lived in the Quad-Cities most of her life after immigrating from Mexico as a child. “I think men should give her a chance. They were against Obama. They gave him a chance. Now it’s time to give a woman a chance.”