In Davenport, Elizabeth Warren is 'the right woman at the right time'

DAVENPORT — A moderator has just asked Elizabeth Warren to respond to economists who think her gargantuan, trillion-dollar tax on wealth will stifle economic growth.
“They’re just wrong!” exclaims Warren, before launching into her vision of a country with universal early childhood education.
Warren, the 70-year-old senator from Massachusetts, is on stage at the Democratic presidential debate, in Los Angeles.
More than 1,800 miles away, the crowd sitting on the patio of Circle Tap in Davenport is breaking into laughter and applause.
At the Warren debate watch party in Davenport, caucus-goers who want “big structural change” nibble on beef burgers, beer and “big structural cookies” with chocolate chips.
The crowd of three dozen in attendance Thursday night included lifelong Quad-Citians mixed with campaign volunteers from across the country. It was female-majority, with a median age north of 50.
“She’s a smart woman, and I think she could do a good job,” explained Bonita Miller, who’s lived in the Quad-Cities most of her life after immigrating from Mexico as a child. “I think men should give her a chance. They were against Obama. They gave him a chance. Now it’s time to give a woman a chance.”
When explaining her support for Warren, Miller tells the story of when she and her granddaughter met the senator after a recent event. Warren doted on Miller’s granddaughter for minutes, despite the growing line behind them. It left an impression that Miller said the granddaughter “will never forget.”
Warren supporters’ policy views vary, as do their views on other candidates. During the debate Warren won universal applause from the Davenport crowd. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed closely behind. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who sparred with Warren over fundraising tactics, received several boos. Billionaire businessman and activist Tom Steyer elicited occasional groans.
Lisa Garman volunteered for Sanders in 2016 but is now backing Warren. She said she’ll “never turn my back on Bernie,” but she’s worried he’s too old.
“Warren’s whip-smart without being condescending,” Garman said. “And I don’t think she’s afraid of anybody.”
Ruth Quick is a Davenport voter and committed Warren supporter, though she admits to liking several of the candidates. What tipped the scales toward Warren were her interactions with campaign staffers.
“They’re enthusiastic, so they make you enthusiastic,” she said. Quick also phone-banked for Hillary Clinton in 2016. The sort of visceral disdain she observed against Clinton isn’t a force against Warren. “I don’t find that people don’t like her like that,” Quick said.
To her supporters, Warren’s promise of “big structural change” — including her signature wealth tax — is a bold and ambitious redress to the countless ways average American families are being squeezed.
Considered the frontrunner in Iowa for most of autumn, Warren has recently seen her poll numbers slip. A poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers released Thursday from Iowa State University and Civiqs put Warren third, at 18%, behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (24%) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (21%).
But her supporters emphasized: The caucus is far from over.
“Do I think it’s time for a woman to be in the White House? I think it’s past time,” Garman said. “I think she’s the right woman at the right time.”
During one of the commercial breaks, Garman asked the room to pledge to double the number of supporters who show up at the watch party for the next Democratic debate. “Let’s fill this sucker up in January,” she said. The room erupted in applause.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.