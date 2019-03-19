DAVENPORT — “I love being in Iowa. Because you’re a red state,” New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said to a packed restaurant in downtown Davenport on Tuesday night. “I got my start in politics in the grassroots, in a red place, where you had to work really hard to win.”
Gillibrand, a Democrat from a conservative district in upstate New York, is running for president on a progressive platform.
But her message to Iowa voters Tuesday night at Barrel House in downtown Davenport had as much to do with character as with policy.
“I have always been brave,” she said, citing her votes against the Wall Street bailout and the government's “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on homosexuality in the military. “I stand up for what’s right. Because the truth is it doesn’t matter who you’re fighting against. It matters most who you’re fighting for.”
Gillibrand’s 90-minute meet-and-greet featured a 15-minute stump speech and about half an hour of questions.
The 52-year-old senator focused mostly on national issues: climate change, “the greatest threat to humanity;” the right of women to access abortions; the “immoral” policy of child separations at the U.S.-Mexico border; transgender rights; and health care, which she called something that “should be a right, and not a privilege, for all Americans.”
Gillibrand also spoke about the need to improve infrastructure in the Midwest.
“We need for rural America to have basic networks of communication and transportation: that means high-speed rail, rail lines and rural broadband,” she said.
“The middle of the country needs to be listened to. ... I think the biggest problem in Washington is that it’s run by corrupt special interests that decide everything,” Gillibrand said.
She teased that she may return to the Hawkeye State this summer in an RV with her kids.
An early champion of the #MeToo movement, Gillibrand was one of the first national Democrats to say President Bill Clinton should have resigned after the revelation of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Gillibrand was also the first Democratic senator to call on then-Senator Al Franken to resign after eight women accused him of sexual harassment.
On Monday night, Gillibrand spoke at an MSNBC town hall in Michigan, where she doubled down on calling for Franken’s resignation and defended the way her office handled harassment allegations against a senior male staffer, who was dismissed earlier this month. As first reported by Politico, a female aide to Gillibrand resigned in protest of the way workplace misconduct allegations were treated.
“The allegations she came forward with did not rise to the level of sexual harassment,” Gillibrand said to a press gaggle Tuesday in Dubuque. “What we did find is there was evidence of derogatory and inappropriate comments by the employee, and that is why he was punished severely.”
In wake of the scandal another longtime Gillibrand aide will also be leaving the senator’s office next month.
Multiple voters at Barrel House expressed either ignorance or ambivalence toward the incident. Attendees interviewed uniformly said they had not yet committed to a campaign and are eager to hear from the candidates over the coming months.
Today, Gillibrand has planned stops in Muscatine, Burlington, Ottumwa and Des Moines as part of her third tour through Iowa, she said on Tuesday.
Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton, who became Secretary of State. She won re-election in 2010, 2012, and 2018. Gillibrand transitioned from an exploratory to an official presidential campaign this week.
“I plan on spending a lot of time in Iowa. I deeply respect your responsibility in this democracy,” she said in closing. “I want to earn your caucusing for me.”