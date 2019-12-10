In-depth water 'snapshot' training will be Dec. 12

Volunteer water quality monitoring events have been taking place in the county since 2003. Three times a year, groups of volunteers test about 50 sites in Scott County for nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride, pH, temperature, turbidity and other factors.

Volunteers come from many different educational backgrounds and age groups, and no previous experience is necessary. This training is a chance for those who have been thinking about volunteering to get comfortable with the test equipment procedures, as well as for experienced volunteers who would like a refresher course before our snapshot events get underway in the spring.