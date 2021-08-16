In East Moline, being too loud after hours could mean a fine under a new ordinance

“The decibel levels we have proposed were established taking time of day into consideration.” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner wrote in an email. “We frequently receive complaints about taverns amplifying music outdoors that affects the ability of residents in the area to enjoy peace and quiet to sleep.”

If a business or resident were found to violate the policy, they could be subject to a fine between $25 to $750, said Maxeiner, which is the generic fine for nuisances already embedded in the city code.

According to the code, each business proprietor and each business manager present at the premises of the business would be responsible for the noise.

Ryan Stoner, owner of Drunken Barrels in downtown East Moline, said his pub would hold bags tournaments and have concerts outside in the adjacent parking lot on weekends and some weeknights. He said generally, the pub has musical acts stay from 5-10 p.m. anyway, but that people like to hang around afterward, which would be made much more difficult with the new ordinance.

"It'd be impossible for us to keep it under 50 decibels," Stoner said. "... At least for outdoor events."

He said he didn't understand the ordinance enforcement in the middle of the downtown, near his pub, where there weren't many residential homes.