In East Moline, being too loud after hours could mean a fine under a new ordinance

East Moline will soon have a new policy to address noise complaints.
Under the new policy — which city staff said was proposed because of little in existing city code to address noise complaints about taverns and bars in downtown East Moline — electronic amplification above a certain decibel level could be punishable by a fine.
The East Moline City Council passed a final reading of the ordinance on Monday.
A bar or tavern that electronically amplifies any sound after 10 p.m. Sunday evening through Thursday evening or after midnight on Friday and Saturday and holidays can’t allow that sound to exceed 50 decibels on the C weighting scale measured at the property line, according to the ordinance.
Businesses with liquor licenses could hold television and recorded music broadcasts outside that could be addressed by the policy, for example.
With many exceptions, during normal operating hours (before 10 p.m. weekdays or until midnight on weekends and holidays), any noise generated from a source other than a moving vehicle can’t exceed 75 decibels on the C weighting scale.
Fifty decibels is about the sound level of a conversation at home or a quiet suburb, according to the University of Purdue.
“The decibel levels we have proposed were established taking time of day into consideration.” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner wrote in an email. “We frequently receive complaints about taverns amplifying music outdoors that affects the ability of residents in the area to enjoy peace and quiet to sleep.”
If a business or resident were found to violate the policy, they could be subject to a fine between $25 to $750, said Maxeiner, which is the generic fine for nuisances already embedded in the city code.
According to the code, each business proprietor and each business manager present at the premises of the business would be responsible for the noise.
Ryan Stoner, owner of Drunken Barrels in downtown East Moline, said his pub would hold bags tournaments and have concerts outside in the adjacent parking lot on weekends and some weeknights. He said generally, the pub has musical acts stay from 5-10 p.m. anyway, but that people like to hang around afterward, which would be made much more difficult with the new ordinance.
"It'd be impossible for us to keep it under 50 decibels," Stoner said. "... At least for outdoor events."
He said he didn't understand the ordinance enforcement in the middle of the downtown, near his pub, where there weren't many residential homes.
He said the new ordinance would likely cut down 40-50 hours a year of his operation, which is significant coming out of pandemic-era restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Maxeiner said the East Moline Police Department will use a certified sound measuring instrument to enforce the ordinance.
At a July council meeting Maxeiner said the police force would potentially have to purchase these decibel readers, but they’d likely cost only a few hundred dollars, so it likely wouldn’t need to go to council. Maxeiner noted that there were several phone applications that measured decibels.
Several exemptions exist to the new ordinance, including sounds from city events and emergency vehicles.
Sound from a race track permitted by the mayor or city council is specifically listed as exempt from the ordinance.
Under the new ordinance, noise from a vehicle can’t exceed 80 decibels. That includes an exception for sound from a vehicle with a weight rating of 10,000 pounds and operating on a prescribed truck route between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday that still must keep to 100 decibels.
In other circumstances, sound from any source can’t exceed 75 decibels on the C weighting scale during normal operating hours (before 10 p.m. on weekdays or before midnight on weekends). However, there are some exceptions, including construction work for which a building permit has been issued typically between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., emergency repair work on public infrastructure by governmental agencies, and small motorized equipment for property maintenance such as snow blowers and lawn mowers.
“There are numerous exemptions including lawn mowers, trimmers, and snowblowers, construction activity, and any special events permitted by the City,” Maxeiner wrote. “I think the 75 decibel level is a midpoint intended to prevent negative impacts on the quality of life while still allowing commercial enterprises to operate.”