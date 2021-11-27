In fatal Bettendorf fire, Surrey Heights was in play

In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in the city has nearly doubled.
On Nov. 15, 2006, Michael and Mary Humes lost an estimated $4.3 million in property and belongings when their home at 2711 Eagle Heights Court was devastated by fire.
The Humes fire compelled considerable debate about Bettendorf's long-standing practice of using mostly volunteer firefighters, despite rapid growth. Delays in calling other departments for help, along with a hydrant failure, led many to demand increases in staffing levels for career firefighters.
Fifteen years later and just three-tenths of a mile away, fire broke out at the home of Colleen and Bill Johnson, 6484 Eagle Ridge Road. Colleen Johnson died in the blaze.
Though the Davenport Fire Department was first on the scene, Bettendorf quickly followed.
"We have reviewed the components of the response — call-processing time, turnout time and driving time — and based on that review, we find the response time to be acceptable," Fire Chief Steve Knorrek wrote in a Nov. 17 email.
Dispatch records show two of Bettendorf's career firefighters and one volunteer were at the Johnson home 7 minutes and 52 seconds after the 911 call was made. A second engine arrived five seconds later, followed by a third in 12 minutes and 28 seconds.
The scene was three miles from the Surrey Heights Fire Station, which hasn't always been staffed with either career or volunteer firefighters, despite substantial residential and commercial growth in the area. But it was staffed that night.
In July of 2019, Surrey Heights was closed when the parents of Matthew Brown, 27, called for help. Though they live less than two miles from the fire station at Crow Creek and Middle Road, emergency crews came from the downtown station, delaying the response.
Brown died as the result of an asthma attack, having been deprived of oxygen for too long.
Some in Bettendorf again turned to city leaders, calling for more career firefighters.
On April 18 of this year, about 20 months after Brown's death, the Bettendorf Fire Department began full-time staffing of career firefighters at Surrey Heights.
The city now has 32 career personnel, compared to the 18 on staff during the Humes fire in 2006. Counting the 18 volunteers, the department now has 50 personnel, compared to the 38-member combination department of 15 years ago.
Alderman Scott Webster, whose 5th ward includes the Surrey Heights area, said he was pleased with the response to the Johnson fire and said Davenport's slightly faster response also is a positive thing, because fire departments routinely rely on one another for help.
"I got response times right away," he said. "That's the first thing I asked. The response times looked a lot better. That said, we're going to keep pushing for additional staffing at Surrey Heights."
Bettendorf's fire department staffing still lags behind like-sized communities in the Quad-Cities, including Moline. Bettendorf's population is just under 36,000 while Moline's is slightly below 42,000.
Even so, Moline has 65 career firefighters, which is twice as many as Bettendorf and a total of 15 more than Bettendorf, overall.