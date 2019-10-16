Grant recipients of money from In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc., will be able to help more people experiencing homelessness find housing, counseling and medical treatment.
In From the Cold announced $10,000 in grant requests Wednesday for 10 agencies at a news conference at the Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI), Davenport:
• Community Health Care, Inc:. $1,150
• Christian Care: $700
• Family Resources, Inc.: $1,000
• Goodwill Industries: $1,000
• Humility of Mary Housing, Inc.: $1,000
• Open Door: $1,000
• The Salvation Army.: $1,000
• Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program (SEAP): $1,000
• Unity House of Davenport: $1,000
• Vera French Community Mental Health Center: $1,150
Many of the agencies help people find affordable housing. “The housing market here in the Quad-Cities is pretty limited,” said Barry Gallagher, president of In From the Cold.
Bob Davis, outreach program manager for Community Health Care, Inc., was happy to represent an agency that received support. “We provide the community with medical, dental and and behavioral health services,” he said. The money will be used to assist patients who have a difficult time paying for medication, to help with transportation to and from medical appointments, and other medical supplies.
“We serve as a safety net for those who fall through the gaps,” he said.
Sherry Burmeister, secretary for In From the Cold, said the grants came from fundraising efforts “Everything goes to outreach agencies for the homeless,” she said.
Michael Toliver, coordinator of Open Door, an agency housed at the Friendly House facility, assists those who have been harmed by, or witnessed, violent crime. Red Door helps clients navigate services within the community to seek counseling, relocation, and other needs. Clients can walk in without appointments, he said.