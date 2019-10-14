In From the Cold, which helps service providers and other agencies that assist those experiencing homelessness, will announce this year’s grant recipients at a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at The Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The public is welcome.
In From the Cold celebrates is 27th year of presenting the Mayors Hunger Luncheon, which will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Doors open at 11 with a meal at noon.
Over the years, In From The Cold has raised almost $500,000 to help fund homeless service providers and related agencies in the Quad City area.
For more information, contact Harvey Wiley, hwiley@casiseniors.org or 563-386-7477, extension 254.