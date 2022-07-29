In Henry and Stark counties, COVID-19 transmission level raised to 'medium'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week raised the rating of community COVID-19 transmission in Henry and Stark Counties from "low" to "medium."

With the new rating, according to a graphic provided by the Henry and Stark County Health Department, that means COVID-19 is having some impact on the health care system, more people have severe disease and the health department recommends to keep up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and if you're sick to wear a mask and seek a COVID-19 test. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends at medium transmission level, people who are elderly or immunocompromised to wear a mask in indoor public places.

Rock Island County, too, remains at "medium" transmission levels, according to the CDC.

Scott County, however, is at "low" community transmission, according to the CDC, which means there are low levels of severe disease and limited impact on the health care system.

Two major events are happening in the next week in Davenport — the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and festivities and the Mississippi Valley Fair. Each draw thousands of people.

Both, however, are mostly outdoor events, which Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz said are "largely safe."

Katz said the department had advised leaders of both events throughout the pandemic and said the department advised if people were sick, they should stay home.

"While I would strongly advocate masking indoors, we cannot require that," Katz wrote in an email.

While case surveillance has become less reliable because of home testing, which isn't reported systematically, Katz wrote that hospital resource use in the metro areas for COVID-19 infected patients is "modest and stable."

"Which reflects case numbers somewhat but more importantly the relatively mild nature of omicron variant infections and the availability of reasonable treatment options for high-risk individuals," Katz wrote.

In neighboring Clinton County, however, the CDC tracker rates transmission level as "high," which means there is high potential for health care system strain and severe disease. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public.