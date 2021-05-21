In LeClaire boat crash, only one driver tested for alcohol

While it is possible to refuse a BAC test, those who do so typically are subject to a one-year revocation of their driver's license. Court records show no such action has been taken against Thiel.

The DNR report shows that Thiel's triple-motor 35-foot Triton was occupied by 13 people, including four adults and nine children. Manufacturing specifications for the Triton indicate a maximum capacity of 12.

Thiel's boat was traveling "over 40 mph" at the time of the collision, and the other boat was traveling "over 20 mph." There are no speed limits on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities, except for in no-wake zones.

The DNR report contains yes/no boxes for the question of whether each passenger was wearing a life vest, but none of the boxes were checked for the nine children. The conservation officer indicated that Thiel, Verbeke and Pinc were not wearing personal-flotation devices, but he did not indicate whether any of the children were wearing them.

Iowa law requires children 13 and under to wear life jackets while onboard any vessel. It appears from the report that four of the children were under 10 years of age.