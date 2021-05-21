In LeClaire boat crash, only one driver tested for alcohol

The man charged with manslaughter in the double-fatal boating crash in LeClaire was not tested for alcohol, but the driver in the other boat was tested, records show.
Ongoing requests by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus for public records related to the crash compelled the release Friday by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, of more details in the Aug. 16 double-fatal collision near the LeClaire riverfront.
Though heavily redacted, a report by a DNR conservation officer shows Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, was tested for alcohol use after the crash. He was hospitalized before succumbing to his injuries on Aug. 19.
The results of the blood-alcohol content, BAC, testing are redacted (concealed).
But the report indicates no BAC was taken for James Thiel, who has been charged with manslaughter in the deaths of Verbeke and his passenger/fiance Anita Pinc, 52. She died at the scene.
The report indicates Thiel was "assisting" the unidentified minor who was driving the boat.
Asked why the driver of one boat was tested for alcohol but no one on the other boat was tested, an attorney for the DNR declined to reply, saying the agency has released all the details it is required by law to produce to the public.
Thiel was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, both felonies; two counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanors; one count of reckless use of a watercraft and one count of operation of an unregistered watercraft.
While it is possible to refuse a BAC test, those who do so typically are subject to a one-year revocation of their driver's license. Court records show no such action has been taken against Thiel.
The DNR report shows that Thiel's triple-motor 35-foot Triton was occupied by 13 people, including four adults and nine children. Manufacturing specifications for the Triton indicate a maximum capacity of 12.
Thiel's boat was traveling "over 40 mph" at the time of the collision, and the other boat was traveling "over 20 mph." There are no speed limits on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities, except for in no-wake zones.
The DNR report contains yes/no boxes for the question of whether each passenger was wearing a life vest, but none of the boxes were checked for the nine children. The conservation officer indicated that Thiel, Verbeke and Pinc were not wearing personal-flotation devices, but he did not indicate whether any of the children were wearing them.
Iowa law requires children 13 and under to wear life jackets while onboard any vessel. It appears from the report that four of the children were under 10 years of age.
According to court documents, Thiel unintentionally contributed to Verbeke and Pinc's death by "acting in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat."