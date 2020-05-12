In limbo: Codfish Hollow asks for support while waiting out COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MAQUOKETA — Like other music venues, Codfish Hollow is trying to make ends meet while planning for the future when no one can be sure of what that looks like.

Late last month, a GoFundMe page (at bit.ly/2y01Pbm) was created to update the community about the family-owned and volunteer-staffed venue’s situation and plans, and ask for its support.

“It deeply saddens us that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), our only viable option for now is to close our barn doors and hope for the best,” the post on the GoFundMe page states.

“It is uncertain if and/or when we will be able to open our doors again, so we would like to take this time to thank every single one of you who has supported us before in any way, shape, or form.”

The venue hopes to reopen as soon as it is safe, the post states. “However, we must be honest that this will not be possible without support from the community.”