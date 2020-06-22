In-person concerts move to an online, virtual series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series was postponed this year due to COVID-19, several bands from across the nation will still perform online throughout the summer through the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series, co-presented by the Levitt Foundation in partnership with Levitt AMP communities, including Galva.

The series kicked off Saturday, June 20, with a virtual show through Levitt AMP Galva, featuring the Midwesterners of Chicago Farmer and the modernist Americana of Edward David Anderson, according to a news release. The video was filmed and produced by LMV Productions during the #PlayItForward campaign earlier this year, which offered financial aid to 20 area musicians and more, the release states.

The free, live concerts throughout the rest of the series include a lineup of 2020 Levitt AMP winners, and will begin at 7 p.m. on virtual.levittamp.org. This month’s performances include LowDown Brass Band, Levitt AMP Sheboygan, on June 25; Wicked Tinkers, Levitt AMP Carson City, on June 26; Southern Avenue, Levitt AMP Middlesboro, on June 27; and William Elliot Whitmore, Levitt AMP Earlham, on June 28.

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national organization that helps communities transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through free, live music, the release states.

For a complete schedule of shows and more information, visit virtual.levittamp.org.

