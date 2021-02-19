In-person early voting to begin Monday in Scott County special school elections

In-person early absentee voting will begin Monday in Scott County for the March 2 special school elections, according to the Scott County Auditor.

The Auditor’s Office will conduct special elections for the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts for revenue purpose statements, and for the Eastern Iowa Community College District for a bond referendum.

In-person absentee voting will be available at the Auditor’s Office on the fifth floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th St. in Davenport. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. March 1.

The auditor's office also announced that mail-in ballots for these elections have been mailed and voters who requested ballots by mail will receive them soon.

