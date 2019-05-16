By the hundreds, they cleaned. They repaired. They read aloud.
All 1,500-plus United Way of the Quad-Cities Spring Day of Caring volunteers made a positive impact on vital parts of the Quad-Cities on Thursday. From escorting residents on a scavenger hunt at Good Samaritan to reading to children and painting at the YWCA, the good works of the volunteer corps helped hundreds of others.
The United Way of the Quad-Cities Day of Caring began in 2005. "Since then, we have hosted 20 Days of Caring," said Marci Zogg, strategic volunteer engagement manager for the United Way.
The initiative continues to expand. Thursday was the third Spring Day of Caring, with more than 1,500 volunteers helping non-profit organizations through the Quad-Cities, from Arrowhead Ranch in Coal Valley to CASI (Center for Active Seniors, Inc.), Davenport.
The United Way puts out a call in February or March for organizations to sign up for the event. Projects are reviewed to ensure volunteer safety.
This time around, John Deere employees worked to create a retaining wall for the new playground at Petersen Park in Davenport, something that was much appreciated by Davenport recreation employees.
"We could do it, but we don't have the manpower all the time to do this," Park Operations Manager Don Allen said of the work by Deere employees. The team completed the second half of a retaining wall that had been started last fall. The playground was installed a month ago.
Deere employees also made a small wall around the pump for the sprinkler system.
"It gives us the opportunity to help our local community and children to be able to use this playground in a really nice setting," John Deere Sales Manager Kelly DeSmet said.
In Rock Island, Davenport-based company Total Solutions had their employees paint the wall of a YWCA classroom.
"We thought it would be an awesome way to get our whole team out and see what a non-profit does, and really just get to spend the day not only with each other but helping the Y," Total Solutions President and CEO Melissa Pepper said of why she and her team participated in Day of Caring.
As part of their participation, Total Solutions washed windows and painted the walls of a classroom. "We had a kiddo telling our HR person how to wash the door, so we learned from them as well," Pepper said. "We got to really see a whole room look cleaner and brighter and nicer for these kids."
River Bend Food Bank teamed up with The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, John Deere and Second Baptist Church to give out meals at the Rock Island based church.
"It takes the entire community working together," River Bend Food Bank President and CEO Mike Miller said of the non-profit's goal to end hunger. "It's just a beautiful example of the community working together to help people in need that are in our community."
About 152 families were served today by the mobile food bank.
"At the Quad-Cities Chamber, we believe in creating a prosperous region where all can thrive, and this really helps connect us with the work that we do to the residents of the Quad-Cities area," Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Rumler said of participating in Day of Caring. "This is a great opportunity for us to get out as a team and do good for our community."
United Way President and CEO Renee Gellerman was impressed by the turnout, calling the day's work outstanding. "It's so inspiring to see people who really care about making a difference in the community and for people to get a window into the work of our non-profit sector," she said, noting this was their biggest year ever. "You think about people might be weary of volunteering with the flood, the needs of the flood, and the community came out and so strongly to help those individuals, so we didn't know what the reaction was going to be for Day of Caring."
With over 1,500 volunteers at over 100 projects, Gellerman says that's pretty remarkable.
For more information about being a United Way volunteer, go to https://www.unitedwayqc.org/