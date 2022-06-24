In Quad-Cities, access to abortion ended years ago

For five years, Quad-City women choosing abortion have had to leave the area to find services.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland in Bettendorf closed in 2017 when the state cut off family planning funding for organizations providing abortion services. The Bettendorf clinic was one of four in Iowa that closed as a result of the funding loss.

Since then, the nearest clinic has been at Planned Parenthood in Iowa City. As so-called trigger laws go into effect, it appears likely that all access to abortion services in Iowa will be eliminated.

Local clinics operated by Community Health Care Inc. in Iowa and Illinois are prohibited from providing or facilitating abortion services, including referrals.

Since Genesis Health System was formed in 1994, it has exercised the same policy, a spokesman said Friday: "Elective abortions will not be performed within a Genesis facility, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics. Therapeutic abortions will be permitted in emergencies to treat a grave and imminent threat to the mother’s health or life or when a termination of pregnancy is medically necessary to treat a grave and imminent threat to the mother’s health or life."

As it appears likely the Illinois legislature will maintain abortion's legal status in the state, it also appears likely an Illinois-side clinic would be needed to supply services for the two-state region.

So far, no such plans have been announced.

